Cervical Cancer: Serum Institute Of India Launches First HPV Vaccine For Cervical Cancer

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted infection that plays a part in most cases of cervical cancer. This is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix - the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina [1].

Almost all women are at risk for cervical cancer, which generally affects women over the age of 30. You can reduce your risk of developing cervical cancer by having screening tests and receiving a vaccine that protects against HPV infection.

In order to determine the most appropriate treatment for cervical cancer, several factors must be considered, including the stage of the cancer, other health problems you may have, as well as your preferences. Surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, or a combination of these treatments may be recommended [2].

Cervical Cancer Vaccine From India: Important Points

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 41 91,000 women have died from cervical cancer in India since 2019; therefore, the introduction of the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer prevention is imperative [3].

The Indian government has achieved a noteworthy scientific achievement by launching the first quadrivalent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine produced locally, aimed at preventing cervical cancer, which kills an average of one woman every eight minutes.

CERVAVAC Vaccine For Cervical Cancer

The Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, announced on Tuesday the launch of the first made-in-India human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, "CERVAVAC", to prevent cervical cancer [4].

"On the occasion of India's National Girl Child Day and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, @SerumInstIndia is pleased to launch the first made-in-India HPV vaccine by the hands of our Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. @PrakashKsingh7," tweeted Adar Poonawalla [5].

The Union government will be able to roll out the HPV vaccine to girls aged nine to fourteen as part of its national health programme.

It is anticipated that the vaccine will be available soon. Although the exact cost has not yet been determined, the vaccine is expected to cost one-tenth of the price of the internationally branded vaccine that is currently available.

Usually, each dose of the cervical cancer vaccine could cost anywhere between Rs 2000 and Rs 3500 in India, depending on the brand. Each person will require two to three doses of the cervical cancer vaccine, depending on their age. The Indian cervical cancer is expected to be priced in the ₹200-400 range.

Furthermore, the HPV vaccine also protects against the other types of HPV in addition to cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers.

How Does The HPV Vaccine Help Prevent Cervical Cancer?

When the vaccination is administered before exposure to the virus, women and girls can be protected against cervical cancer. The vaccine is also effective against vaginal and vulvar cancers. Furthermore, it prevents both males and females effectively from developing genital warts, anal cancer, mouth, throat, head, and neck cancers [6].