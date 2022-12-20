6 Household Items You Can Use To Exercise

Having difficulty exercising properly without gym equipment? No matter what equipment you have at home, you can easily elevate your workouts by using household items readily available to you. If you cannot afford to go to a gym, then don't worry because you do not have to go to the gym.

In fact, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your own home in order to get in a great sweat session.

As of late, home workout equipment has been in short supply online everywhere, but don't worry-you probably already have some great alternatives. Check out these everyday household items for exercise equipment.

Household Items You Can Use To Exercise

1. Dining chair or stool

You can add another function to a dining chair besides sitting or using it as a laundry dump by performing a few simple exercises. You can try tricep dips and push-ups with these.

The tricep dip is an effective way of strengthening the muscles behind your upper arm so that your overall flexibility can gradually be increased [1]. The shoulder and arm muscles will become more stable, flexible, and range of motion when you do this frequently, which will prevent injuries during workouts.

This exercise is also incredibly simple - think of it as a reverse push-up. Recommended number of repetitions: 5 sets of 20 repetitions.

2. Filled water bottles

Using a full water bottle for dumbbells can be a great way to get in shape. You can start with smaller 500ml bottles before moving on to larger 1L or 1.5L bottles. You can also use soap bottles or juice cartons. Just make sure that they are clean before using them [2].

There are three exercises that you can do to increase your strength: bicep curls, lunges, and squats.

3. Rice / flour bags

A pre-packed rice bag can be easily gripped and used for overhead weightlifting exercises, squats, and even planks. Larger rice bags can weigh up to 10 pounds (4.5 kg), providing a challenging workout. Squats and weightlifting exercises are suggested [3].

If you've got pets at home, you can use their food packets (the 7kg ones).

4. Full detergent bottles

While not all of us have kettlebells at home, many of us do have this heavy object with a large handle - a detergent bottle - that is great for cardio as well as muscle building. A beginner should begin with lighter 1L bottles before progressing to larger bulkier 3L to 4L bottles such as laundry detergent bottles.

Advertisement

5. Door frame

A burpee is one of the most effective exercises available, training both the upper and lower body as well as endurance in a systematic manner and at home, your door frame is the best alternative [4].

Using a push-up as a starting point, hop your feet towards your hands and then jump up with your arms extended upwards. After landing, hop backwards to return to push-up position and repeat.

6. Vacuum cleaner

When it comes to chores, they can be tedious, especially with all the time we spend at home. To make your day more productive, try doing some lunges during the vacuuming process. Your floor will be sparkling clean while your hips and legs will receive a great workout [5].

It is possible to incorporate lunges into other household chores as well. Try some lunges while carrying laundry to wash, mopping the floor or taking out the trash. Just make sure to keep your back straight, avoid extending your knee beyond the edge of your foot, and maintain that 90-degree angle between your legs and thighs.

On A Final Note...

You have plenty of opportunities to get creative and find new ways to adapt their daily routine to one that's safe distancing-friendly.

This includes using everyday household items to keep fit with these home workouts. Choose to do each workout on its own, or combine them for a workout circuit for the whole body. And like any workout at a gym, just be sure to practice caution when attempting these.