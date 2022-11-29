Benefits Of Pranayama: This Yoga That Can Reverse Molecular Mechanism Of Skin Aging

1. Ujjayi Pranayama (Ocean Breath)

Ujjayi is nasal breathing not only supplies the body with a rich supply of oxygen but also gives a rosy glow. You can feel the rosy and radiant tinge on your face after you have completed a round of this pranayama.

Sit with your spine upright. In Ujjayi breathing, both inhalation and exhalation happen through the nose. Fill the lower belly with the breath first and then the lower rib cage, the upper chest and the throat. This narrows the opening between the vocal cords creating a hissing sound.

2. Kapalabhati Pranayama (Skull Shining Breath)

If your day has been particularly tiring, the Kapalabhati technique can breathe life back. The breathing is diaphragmic and it cleanses the sinuses, clears the air from the lungs and increases circulation.

To practice Kapalbhati, one should be seated and see that the belly and chest are not restricted. Bring your attention to the lower abdomen and/or the hands should be placed on the lower abdomen. Upon inhaling, the lower abdomen is contracted and, upon exhaling, the breath gets forcibly expelled quickly. Repeat this as many times as possible within 60 seconds.

3. Anuloma Viloma (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

If you experience spells of anxiety off and on, Anuloma Viloma practice will soothe you and bring in the calm, It also contours your nose and prevent it from drooping due to age.

Sit cross-legged and use the thumb on the right to block your right nostril. . Inhale with your left nostril. Block your left nostril with right ring finger and hold your breath for a moment. Release the thumb and exhale slowly and steadily through your right nostril. Inhale again through the right nostril. Block both nostrils again and hold. Release your ring finger and exhale through the left nostril. Repeat this exercise.

Ageing process isn't the same for everyone, and pranayama alone does not combat wrinkles. However, if it is done perfectly as per rules and with a purpose, it can provide umpteen benefits to our body, mind and lastly the face. Use this tool to your advantage and prepare yourself for this pranayamic process. It never failed anyone and when translated, it means the "Life force."