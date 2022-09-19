Deepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra: The Short Hairstyles Guide From B-Town Divas

Deepika Padukone’s Short Blunt Lob

Image: Instagram

A lob aka long bob is a variation of the typical bob cut. The hair length for the same could be anywhere between a bob cut to shoulder length. Deepika Padukone's short blunt bob is ideal for those who are not ready for a super short hairdo and want to keep additional hair length to either keep it open or tie it with a scrunchie!

For a sleek, wet hairdo like Dippy, apply a hair gel or spray to keep the tresses in place!

Priyanka Chopra’s Wavy Curtain Bangs

Image: Instagram

Global star PC is a huge inspiration in all terms possible, including her chic hairdos. Scroll through PC's Insta and you will find that, she loves flaunting wavy curtain bangs. Ideal for short or mid-length hairstyles, you can achieve wavy curtain hair with rollers or a curler. Side, full, or parted bangs, take the stylist's help to your hairdo look appropriate.

Go for highlights to add more interest to the wavy curtain bangs. You can go for a length depending upon your choice, facial features, and structure!

Yami Gautam’s Messy Chopped Bob

Image: Instagram

The messy chopped bob cut should appear lived-in and casual. You can go for slight waves like Yami or opt for curls at the ends to create texture and volume with hairspray or heat products. If thinking of colouring the stylish choppy bob, go for a soft balayage!

Sonali Bendre’s Chic Pixie

Image: Instagram

Sonali's chic pixie cut denotes a short hairstyle that is suitable for women of all ages. The short hairdo appears light, trendy, and super easy to manage. A pixie cut helps contour your features and adds volume to your hair. Those who don't have additional spare time to dedicate to different hairdos every single day can consider this trendy short hairstyle!

Trim the short tresses every 5 weeks to avoid the flatness on the crown area. You can go for side bangs or wavy ends for that additional edgy appeal!

Mandira Bedi’s Short Crop Cut

Image: Instagram

Actress and TV host, Mandira Bedi has been sporting a short bob for quite some time now. And looks like, the diva is not in the mood to change her hairdo anytime soon. Plus, we admit that it suits her eccentric personality!

Her short-crop hairdo with long bangs is a chic upgradation to the regular short bob. With highlights, the short hairstyle can be elevated further. Plus it gives a style statement of a cropped bob being a suitable choice for traditional and western attire.

Sayani Gupta’s Side Part Blunt Lob

Image: Instagram

If you are ready for extra chic and edgy hairdo, look no further than Sayani's deep side part blunt lob. It's a perfect hairdo choice for those who are proud of their chiseled facial structure and features. Also, the side partition style can add a much-needed change if you always parted hair in the middle or kept it sleek with no partition.

You can elevate this chic short hairstyle with a few highlights or colour it completely!

Sanya Malhotra’s Curly Short Locks

Image: Instagram

The common hairdo cliché concerning curly hairs goes something like this - Curly hairs are so unmanageable. You can't really style them in any way. Well, Sanya's curly short locks break this monotonous hair styling comment for good!

Those blessed with stunning curly locks can chop it off to the shoulder or even shorter length. And those with straight short hair can try short curly waves by either curling them completely or opting for slight curls or waves at the ends!