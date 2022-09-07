Radhika Apte Beauty Tips: 5 Beauty Tricks You Can Learn From The Belle Of Bollywood

5 Beauty Tricks You Can Learn From Radhika Apte

1. Makeup is all about enhancing your favourite feature

Rather than cover up her glowy skin, Radhika Apte keeps her makeup very natural. "I am in love with the natural beauty trend. I moisturise and use a lip balm for a flush of colour," she says.

When she's on the red carpet, she dresses it up a little - with a power red lip. "When you have a bright, bold lipstick on, you don't really need anything else."

2. Hydration goes two ways

Drinking water is Apte's favourite beauty trick. "Water is the best to hydrate from within. If it's too hot, I'll have coconut or lemon water," she stated in an interview.

These drinks replenish electrolytes, so they're a great addition to your daily routine, especially when the weather gets hot. Remember to hydrate your skin topically too. Besides drinking water, apply a moisturiser or hydrator to your skin to keep it supple [1][2].

"When I was little, my mother first introduced me to the importance of moisturised skin. It's the one beautiful step I practise religiously in the morning and at night. Hydration is important for maintaining healthy skin," Apte explained during a magazine interview.

She loves jelly moisturisers that don't feel greasy. To keep her skin looking sun-kissed, Apte mixes a little moisturiser with foundation.