Diwali 2025 Sees Saturn Flip After 500 Years, Test Or Reward? This Is The Message For Each Zodiac Sign

The Inner Secret To Looking Confident In Every Outfit: How To Pick The Right Bra For Your Bust Shape

Why Sharad Purnima Is Also Called Kojagari Purnima? Discover How Krishna’s Raas Leela Adds Magic To The Night Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

Every year, as the skies clear after weeks of rain and the air starts to feel calm again, a full moon rises that is believed to be brighter than any other. It's Sharad Purnima; a night that feels peaceful, luminous, and somehow sacred. But you might also hear it being called Kojagari Purnima. Here's why it's also known by that name.

The Meaning Behind The Name "Kojagari"

The word Kojagari comes from the Sanskrit phrase "Ko jagarti?", which means "Who is awake?"

It's said that on this night, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, walks the earth asking this very question. Those who stay awake in her honour praying, meditating, or simply spending the night in gratitude are believed to receive her blessings.

That's how Sharad Purnima came to be known as Kojagari Purnima, the night of awakening when being awake is both a literal act of devotion and a symbol of spiritual awareness.

Staying Awake In Devotion

On Kojagari night, many people stay up till dawn not out of superstition, but faith. Lamps are lit, hymns are sung, and homes feel calm yet alive with prayer. The idea isn't just to keep your eyes open, but to stay awake in spirit - to reflect on gratitude, on what we have, and on how we live. In many homes, people spend the night reading scriptures silently or simply sitting together under the moonlight, letting its stillness fill the space.

The Moonlight And Its Meaning

Sharad Purnima is believed to bring the brightest and purest full moon of the year. Ancient texts describe the moonlight that night as Amritamay filled with the essence of nectar.

That's why families prepare kheer, place it under the open sky, and let it soak in the moonlight. In the morning, it's shared as prasad - food blessed by the divine. Beyond the ritual, it highlights how the moon, the earth, and even simple food can come together in a moment of harmony.

Traditions Across India

Different regions celebrate the night in their own way, but the heart of the festival remains the same everywhere - faith, gratitude, and being awake.

In West Bengal and Odisha, people observe Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, decorating their homes and offering sweets to the goddess.

In Maharashtra, families gather on terraces, drink warm milk or kheer, and stay awake chatting or praying.

In parts of North India, the day is also linked to Lord Krishna's Raas Leela, when he is said to have performed the divine dance with the Gopis, symbolising the union of the Divine with his devotees.

No matter where it's celebrated, Kojagari Purnima brings people together under the same moon - each seeking light, within and without.

The Message Behind Kojagari Purnima

The story of Goddess Lakshmi asking "Who is awake?" is a question we must ask ourselves every day - Are we awake to what is really significant in our lives?

Kojagari Purnima is a gentle call to awareness - to live with gratitude, stay alert to goodness, and recognise the divine presence that often hides in small, ordinary moments. It reminds us that spiritual awakening isn't something far away; it's right here, in the way we think, act, and love.

A Night That Awakens the Heart

"Who is awake?" is a question that goes beyond religion or ritual. It invites us to look inward - to awaken kindness, awareness, and gratitude. That's what gives the night its lasting power. And that's why Sharad Purnima is lovingly called Kojagari Purnima - the night when light, devotion, and consciousness come together in one beautiful moment.