Vamana Jayanti 2025: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Mantras To Chant And Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Hindu festivals are not just rituals; they are stories of faith, dharma, and cosmic balance. One such celebration is Vamana Jayanti, the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This day is deeply significant as it commemorates the moment when Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a dwarf Brahmin to restore righteousness and humble the pride of King Mahabali.

Vamana Jayanti is celebrated with devotion across India, especially in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh. The festival is marked by fasting, special pujas, mantra chanting, and narrating the story of Vamana Avatar, which highlights the eternal triumph of dharma over adharma.

Vamana Jayanti 2025: Date And Timings

According to the Hindu Panchang, Vamana Jayanti in 2025 will be observed on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The detailed timings are as follows:

Dwadashi Tithi Begins: 04:21 AM on September 4, 2025

Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 04:08 AM on September 5, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Begins: 11:44 PM on September 4, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Ends: 11:38 PM on September 5, 2025

These timings hold immense importance as devotees believe that performing puja during these hours brings blessings of Lord Vamana and ensures prosperity and protection from arrogance.

Vamana Jayanti 2025 Puja Vidhi

On Vamana Jayanti, devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath, and observe a fast. An idol or image of Lord Vamana is placed on a clean altar. Devotees offer flowers, incense, sandalwood, tulsi leaves, fruits, and sweets to the deity. Reciting Vishnu Sahasranama, Vamana Stotra, and other prayers dedicated to Lord Vishnu is considered highly auspicious.

Some families also narrate the story of Vamana Avatar to children, passing on the values of humility and devotion. Offering food to Brahmins and the needy is another important ritual, as it signifies selflessness and gratitude.

Vamana Jayanti 2025 Mantras To Chant

Chanting mantras on this day is said to invoke divine blessings. Some of the most powerful mantras include:

"Om Namo Bhagavate Vamanaya"

"Om Vamanaya Namah"

"Om Namo Narayanaya"

These mantras, when recited with devotion, are believed to remove obstacles, purify the mind, and invite the grace of Lord Vishnu into one's life.

Vamana Jayanti 2025 Fasting And Charity

Many devotees observe a fast on Vamana Jayanti, which is broken only after completing the puja rituals. The fast may include consuming fruits, milk, and sattvic food. Performing acts of charity is considered highly meritorious. Donating food, clothes, or money to the poor and needy is seen as an offering to Lord Vishnu himself.

By practicing generosity, devotees honor the very spirit of King Mahabali's legacy and reaffirm the values of humility and kindness.

Vamana Jayanti 2025 Significance

The story of Vamana Jayanti is deeply symbolic. King Mahabali, though generous and just, grew arrogant due to his power. To restore balance, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Vamana, a dwarf Brahmin, and asked Mahabali for three steps of land.

With two steps, Vamana covered heaven and earth, and with the third, he placed his foot on Mahabali's head, sending him to the netherworld. Yet, Vishnu blessed him, making him immortal in people's hearts, especially in Kerala, where Mahabali's annual visit is celebrated as Onam.

Vamana Jayanti teaches us humility, surrender to the divine, and the importance of dharma over ego. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vamana on this day removes pride, protects from negativity, and brings prosperity and peace.