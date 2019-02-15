Four Signs That You Have Been To Heaven

Who Donates For The Public Welfare Those with the kinder heart can feel the pain of others. They cannot bear to see people suffering. This is reflected well in those who make donations to the poor, the weaker and needy. Not everybody can share the fruits of their hard work with the unknown. People who understand the significance of donations to the needy are believed to have come from heaven. Most Read: Festivals In The Month Of February

The Sweet And Humble Some people always remain calm and composed. They are never much affected by the ups and downs. Lord Krishna had also said that one should neither be too happy nor too sad. Such inner calm is reflected in the way one talks. Such people are soft and sweet in their behaviour. It is said that these people might have been to heaven in their previous life.

The One Inclined Towards Spirituality It is believed that while offering Puja to any devotee, one must offer prayers to one's family deity. The one who believes in spirituality and has a religious bent of mind has come from heaven to relive a life like humans, says Chanakya.


