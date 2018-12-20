Mahabharata: One Should Not Eat At The House Of The One Who Does Not Love Him

The biggest epic Mahabharata, is undoubtedly a source of inspiration for all those who find it difficult to deal with the common problems of life. It is a like a light while one undergoes a dilemma. Be it the problems associated with personal or even those of professional life, even one quote from Lord Krishna can show the way. That is one of the reasons why the epic Mahabharata is a widely read book. It is read even by those who are not very firm believers of religion.
The various incidents narrated in the book, lead one to a world of morals where they can achieve peace in life. It teaches us how we can make decisions and what has to be given priority. Selected from the various incidents detailed in the book, we have brought to you one through which Lord Krishna gave a great lesson for the readers.
Pandavas Wanted To Make Peace With The Kauravas
When both the teams had agreed that they should go for a war for the throne of Hastinapur, the kind heart of the Pandavas melted at once, and they felt that peace must be given a chance. They thought of making peace with the Kauravas and planned that they should consider a peace treaty with them. Lord Krishna wanted to visit Duryodhana with a proposal of peace. Hence, all of them consented on sending Lord Krishna as the messenger of peace, to the Kauravas.
Lord Krishna Took Rest At Kushasthala
Lord Krishna headed towards the Hastinapura. Since, the journey was going to be long and tiresome, he decided to wait at Kushasthala before going to Hastinapur directly. Lord Krishna, the witty diplomat, had all his plans in mind about meeting the Kauravas. After having taken adequate rest and decided on his plans for the meeting, he started for the capital city of the Kauravas.
Lord Krishna Ignored Duryodhana's Efforts To Please Him
While he reached near the city, he saw the arrangements that were made by Duryodhana, the eldest of the Kaurava brothers. However, Lord Krishna, ignored the arrangements and pretended that he did not see them. Thus, he moved towards the city. As he reached there, he was welcomed grandly by the Kaurava brothers.
Duryodhana's Request To Lord Krishna
When the initial rituals had been performed, Duryodhana requested Lord Krishna to have food with them and take rest during the night, at their place. It was only on the next day that they were going to discuss the peace treaty. However, it came as a surprise to them that Lord Krishna rejected their proposal of dinner. Instead, Lord Krishna stayed at Vidura's house at night and ate with him.
Who Was Vidura?
Vidura was a half-brother to the Pandavas and Kauravas, born upon the union of sage Vyasa and the handmaiden of the queens Ambika and Ambalika. He was the only man who raised a voice against it when Draupadi was being humiliated in the court of the Kauravas.
Lord Krishna had sensed it that the Kaurava brothers wanted to lure him through their luxury, when they requested him to stay for a night and have food with them. However, there would not be any ulterior motive when Vidura served him food.
Duryodhana Seeks The Reason
The next day during the meeting, Duryodhana asked Lord Krishna why he declined his proposal of marriage and ate at Vidura's house. To this Lord Krishna replied saying,
Dwishdannam Na Bhoktavyam Dwishantam Naiva Bhojayet
Pandavan Dwishase Rajan Mam Prana Hi Pandavaah!
Translation: One should not eat food at the house of those who hate us, neither should we offer food to them,
O, King! You might hate the Pandavas, but the Pandavas are life to me!
He further said ''Pandavas are highly virtuous men, the followers of righteousness. The one who hates them, hates me as well; and who loves them sends his love to me''. Lord Krishna thus did not want to eat at the house of those who never thought good of the Pandavas. Hence, the teaching that one should neither eat at the house of those who hate us, nor should one offer food to them.
