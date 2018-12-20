Mahabharata: One Should Not Eat At The House Of The One Who Does Not Love Him

Pandavas Wanted To Make Peace With The Kauravas When both the teams had agreed that they should go for a war for the throne of Hastinapur, the kind heart of the Pandavas melted at once, and they felt that peace must be given a chance. They thought of making peace with the Kauravas and planned that they should consider a peace treaty with them. Lord Krishna wanted to visit Duryodhana with a proposal of peace. Hence, all of them consented on sending Lord Krishna as the messenger of peace, to the Kauravas. Most Read: 18 Lessons From Mahabharata That Will Leave You Inspired For Life

Lord Krishna Took Rest At Kushasthala Lord Krishna headed towards the Hastinapura. Since, the journey was going to be long and tiresome, he decided to wait at Kushasthala before going to Hastinapur directly. Lord Krishna, the witty diplomat, had all his plans in mind about meeting the Kauravas. After having taken adequate rest and decided on his plans for the meeting, he started for the capital city of the Kauravas.

Lord Krishna Ignored Duryodhana's Efforts To Please Him While he reached near the city, he saw the arrangements that were made by Duryodhana, the eldest of the Kaurava brothers. However, Lord Krishna, ignored the arrangements and pretended that he did not see them. Thus, he moved towards the city. As he reached there, he was welcomed grandly by the Kaurava brothers.

Duryodhana's Request To Lord Krishna When the initial rituals had been performed, Duryodhana requested Lord Krishna to have food with them and take rest during the night, at their place. It was only on the next day that they were going to discuss the peace treaty. However, it came as a surprise to them that Lord Krishna rejected their proposal of dinner. Instead, Lord Krishna stayed at Vidura's house at night and ate with him.

Who Was Vidura? Vidura was a half-brother to the Pandavas and Kauravas, born upon the union of sage Vyasa and the handmaiden of the queens Ambika and Ambalika. He was the only man who raised a voice against it when Draupadi was being humiliated in the court of the Kauravas. Lord Krishna had sensed it that the Kaurava brothers wanted to lure him through their luxury, when they requested him to stay for a night and have food with them. However, there would not be any ulterior motive when Vidura served him food.