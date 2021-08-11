Renowned Spiritual Leader Ayurvedacharya Balaji Tambe Passes Away At 81 Yoga Spirituality oi-PTI

Dr Balaji Tambe, a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurveda doctor and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday following a brief illness, sources close to his family said. He was 81.

The founder of 'Atmasantulana Village', a holistic healing centre near Lonavala, Dr Tambe had written several books on spirituality, Yoga and Ayurveda. He is survived by his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law as well as four granddaughters.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled his death, saying with the help of Ayurveda and Yoga, he brought about change in many people's lives." With the demise of Dr Tambe, we have lost a true proponent of Ayurveda, Yoga. His contribution will be remembered," said Thackeray.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also expressed grief over Tambe's death. "Saddened to know about the demise of Ayurvedacharya Shri Balaji Tambe. He dedicated his entire life to promote and popularize Ayurveda and Yoga. Through his lucid writings and talks he showed the path of an exalted and healthy life to the people of all ages till last," Koshyari said in his message.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 19:59 [IST]