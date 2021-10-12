Just In
Saraswati Puja 2021: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi And Significance During Navratri
Celebrated pan India, Navratri is a 9-day long festival to invoke the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This auspicious 9-day festival falls in the month of Ashwin. These beautiful colours represent the divine and beautiful qualities that the Goddess possesses and what all humans must aspire to become. It is during these days, people witness diverse cultures, traditions for the nine days of the Durga Puja. The festival is mostly celebrated in the northern and western part of India and people organise dance competitions and gatherings to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Navratri is also known as Shardiya Navratri.
Saraswati Puja 2021: Date
Devotees believe that on the last day of Navratri, Goddess Saraswati comes to life and therefore, this year the auspicious day will be celebrated from 12 October to 13 October. In southern India, the goddess is either worshipped on the sixth or ninth day and the Saraswati Puja celebration continues for the last 3 days.
Saraswati Puja 2021: Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings
According to the website Drikpanchang, Saraswati Puja will begin on 12 October and continue till 13 October this year.
Saraswati Puja on Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Purva Ashadha Puja Muhurat - 03:36 PM to 05:55 PM
Duration - 02 Hours 19 Mins
Purva Ashadha Nakshatra Begins - 11:27 AM on Oct 12, 2021
Purva Ashadha Nakshatra Ends - 10:19 AM on Oct 13, 2021
Saraswati Puja 2021: Puja Vidhi And Significance
Goddess Saraswati is the symbol of knowledge and wisdom. If you perform a puja, you will need the following items to begin the Puja- Goddess Saraswati idol/picture, mango leaves, flowers, bananas, rice, turmeric, white cloth, vermillion, Ganga Jal, fruits, Kalash. Before starting the puja, you need to ensure that the house is clean. Books, notebooks, pens or pencils must be cleaned as well and kept in the puja room.
Devotees also have a tradition of placing 'kolu' in the house which is a part of Navratri festivities. It represents the exhibition of miniature forms of Gods, Goddesses, animals, birds, spiritual personalities and artwork. If you have a Goddess Saraswati idol, then you can dress Her in a white saree, a white swan (which is her vahan) must be attached to her idol. She is worshipped mostly with white ingredients.
On each auspicious day, a special puja along with mantras is carried out and a white garland, flowers, white rangoli, white sesame seeds, 'naivedya' prepared with rice and coconut is made part of the ritual. Devotees also dress up in white to perform the puja. There is also a strong belief that the white lily is the favourite flower of the Goddess.
This day is also celebrated in school with fervour and enthusiasm and a feast is also organised. Once the puja is completed the books, stationery items are taken back in the belief that the Goddess has blessed them.