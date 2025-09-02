Piotr Szczerek Net Worth: How Rich Is The CEO Behind The Viral US Open Cap Snatch?

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: Everything About Its Significance, Vrat Katha, Timings, Rituals, And Fasting Rules Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

Parivartini Ekadashi, also known as Parsva Ekadashi or Padma Ekadashi, is an important observance in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Vishnu. In 2025, it falls on Wednesday, September 3. This Ekadashi marks the day when Lord Vishnu, during his cosmic sleep (Yoga Nidra), turns from his left side to his right, symbolizing a divine cosmic shift. Devotees believe that observing this Ekadashi helps cleanse sins, brings prosperity, and leads to spiritual growth.

Date And Timings Of Parivartini Ekadashi 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 03:52 AM on September 3, 2025

03:52 AM on September 3, 2025 Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 04:20 AM on September 4, 2025

04:20 AM on September 4, 2025 Parana Time (Breaking the Fast): 01:36 PM - 04:07 PM on September 4, 2025

01:36 PM - 04:07 PM on September 4, 2025 Hari Vasara Ends: 10:20 AM on September 4, 2025

Significance Of Parivartini Ekadashi

Parivartini Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious, particularly during the Chaturmas period when Lord Vishnu is believed to be in yogic slumber. Observing this Ekadashi is said to remove sins, bring spiritual merit, and invite prosperity. The date also holds numerological importance, as the day adds up to the number 3, symbolizing creativity, growth, and divine communication.

Rituals And Puja Vidhi Of Parivartini Ekadashi

Morning Rituals:

Begin with a cleaning of the home and temple area.

Offer prayers to the Tulsi plant and light a lamp using ghee.

Perform abhishekam (ritual bathing) of Lord Vishnu's idol or picture.

Present Chakkara Pongali (sweet rice) and pulagam (rice dish) as naivedya (food offerings).

Evening Rituals:

Conclude with a deepa aradhana (lamp worship) in the evening.

Performing these rituals with devotion is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings to the household.

Fasting Rules (Vrat Vidhi) Of Parivartini Ekadashi

Types of Fasts:

Nirjala Vrat: Complete fast without food or water.

Complete fast without food or water. Phalahar Vrat: Consumption of fruits and milk.

Consumption of fruits and milk. Foods to Avoid: Grains, beans, rice, onions, garlic, and tamasic foods.

Spiritual Practices Of Parivartini Ekadashi

Chant Vishnu Sahasranama.

Recite Vishnu mantras.

Engage in bhajans and spiritual discourses.

Behavioral Conduct:

Maintain a calm mind; avoid anger and arguments.

Refrain from laziness; stay active in prayer and devotional activities.

Those not observing the vrat should avoid alcohol, meat, and tamasic foods.

Vrat Katha (Story Of Parivartini Ekadashi)

The Parivartini Ekadashi story narrates the devotion of King Bali and his encounter with Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar. King Bali, a demon king, was granted a boon by Lord Vishnu to visit his kingdom once a year. On this day, devotees listen to the Vrat Katha to seek blessings, spiritual growth, and divine protection.

Auspicious Practices Of Parivartini Ekadashi

Tulsi-Saligrama Vivaha: Performing the symbolic marriage of the Tulsi plant and Saligrama is believed to bring prosperity and harmony in married life.

Donations: Engage in acts of charity, especially annadana (food donation) and vastradana (clothing donation), to earn spiritual merit.

Parivartini Ekadashi is a day of spiritual significance for devotees across India. Observing the fast, performing rituals, and reciting the Vrat Katha with devotion help cleanse sins, invite blessings from Lord Vishnu, and promote peace and prosperity. By participating in these practices with sincerity, devotees can achieve spiritual growth and divine grace.