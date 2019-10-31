Just In
November 2019: Auspicious Dates For Marriages in This Month
When it comes to marriage there is never a fixed date or time, it happens only when two people are comfortable to spend their lives together. Weddings can happen spontaneously as well, but for those who are looking for auspicious dates, days, muhurat and tithi, we have added a list of dates that will definitely help you. Even though different Hindu sages or pundits have different opinions or viewpoints, but you should focus on your priorities when it comes to marriage. Therefore, before zeroing in on any date, consider the opinion of your loved ones or Hindu sages.
Auspicious dates for marriage in the month of November.
8 November 2019- Friday
Muhurat: 12:24 PM to 06:39 AM, Nov 09
Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada
Tithi: Dwadashi
9 November 2019- Saturday
Muhurat: 06:39 AM to 06:39 AM, Nov 10
Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada, Revati
Tithi: Dwadashi, Trayodashi
10 November 2019- Sunday
Muhurat: 06:39 AM to 10:44 AM
Nakshatra: Revati
Tithi: Trayodashi
14 November 2019- Thursday
Muhurat: 09:15 AM to 06:43 AM, Nov 15
Nakshatra: Rohini, Mrigashirsha
Tithi: Dwitiya, Tritiya
15 November 2019- Friday
Available auspicious Time is too short for Marriage
19 November 2019- Tuesday
Available auspicious Nakshatra Time is too short for Marriage
20 November 2019- Wednesday
Prohibited Yoga is corrupting most of the day
21 November 2019- Thursday
Available auspicious Time is too short for Marriage
22 November 2019- Friday
Muhurat: 09:01 AM to 06:50 AM, Nov 23
Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni, Hasta
Tithi: Ekadashi
23 November 2019- Saturday
Muhurat: 06:50 AM to 02:46 PM
Nakshatra: Hasta
Tithi: Dwadashi
24 November 2019- Sunday
Muhurat: 12:48 PM to 01:06 AM, Nov 25
Nakshatra: Swati
Tithi: Trayodashi
30 November 2019- Saturday
Muhurat: 06:05 PM to 06:56 AM, Dec 01
Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha
Tithi: Panchami
27 November (Wednesday), 28 November (Thursday) and 29 November (Friday) 2019 are Inauspicious and available auspicious Nakshatra Time is too short for Marriage.