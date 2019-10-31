November 2019: Auspicious Dates For Marriages in This Month Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

When it comes to marriage there is never a fixed date or time, it happens only when two people are comfortable to spend their lives together. Weddings can happen spontaneously as well, but for those who are looking for auspicious dates, days, muhurat and tithi, we have added a list of dates that will definitely help you. Even though different Hindu sages or pundits have different opinions or viewpoints, but you should focus on your priorities when it comes to marriage. Therefore, before zeroing in on any date, consider the opinion of your loved ones or Hindu sages.

Auspicious dates for marriage in the month of November.

8 November 2019- Friday

Muhurat: 12:24 PM to 06:39 AM, Nov 09

Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada

Tithi: Dwadashi

9 November 2019- Saturday

Muhurat: 06:39 AM to 06:39 AM, Nov 10

Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada, Revati

Tithi: Dwadashi, Trayodashi

10 November 2019- Sunday

Muhurat: 06:39 AM to 10:44 AM

Nakshatra: Revati

Tithi: Trayodashi

14 November 2019- Thursday

Muhurat: 09:15 AM to 06:43 AM, Nov 15

Nakshatra: Rohini, Mrigashirsha

Tithi: Dwitiya, Tritiya

15 November 2019- Friday

Available auspicious Time is too short for Marriage

19 November 2019- Tuesday

Available auspicious Nakshatra Time is too short for Marriage

20 November 2019- Wednesday

Prohibited Yoga is corrupting most of the day

21 November 2019- Thursday

Available auspicious Time is too short for Marriage

22 November 2019- Friday

Muhurat: 09:01 AM to 06:50 AM, Nov 23

Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni, Hasta

Tithi: Ekadashi

23 November 2019- Saturday

Muhurat: 06:50 AM to 02:46 PM

Nakshatra: Hasta

Tithi: Dwadashi

24 November 2019- Sunday

Muhurat: 12:48 PM to 01:06 AM, Nov 25

Nakshatra: Swati

Tithi: Trayodashi

30 November 2019- Saturday

Muhurat: 06:05 PM to 06:56 AM, Dec 01

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha

Tithi: Panchami

27 November (Wednesday), 28 November (Thursday) and 29 November (Friday) 2019 are Inauspicious and available auspicious Nakshatra Time is too short for Marriage.