    November 2019: Auspicious Dates For Marriages in This Month

    By

    When it comes to marriage there is never a fixed date or time, it happens only when two people are comfortable to spend their lives together. Weddings can happen spontaneously as well, but for those who are looking for auspicious dates, days, muhurat and tithi, we have added a list of dates that will definitely help you. Even though different Hindu sages or pundits have different opinions or viewpoints, but you should focus on your priorities when it comes to marriage. Therefore, before zeroing in on any date, consider the opinion of your loved ones or Hindu sages.

    Auspicious dates for marriage in the month of November.

    8 November 2019- Friday

    Muhurat: 12:24 PM to 06:39 AM, Nov 09

    Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada

    Tithi: Dwadashi

    9 November 2019- Saturday

    Muhurat: 06:39 AM to 06:39 AM, Nov 10

    Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada, Revati

    Tithi: Dwadashi, Trayodashi

    10 November 2019- Sunday

    Muhurat: 06:39 AM to 10:44 AM

    Nakshatra: Revati

    Tithi: Trayodashi

    14 November 2019- Thursday

    Muhurat: 09:15 AM to 06:43 AM, Nov 15

    Nakshatra: Rohini, Mrigashirsha

    Tithi: Dwitiya, Tritiya

    15 November 2019- Friday

    Available auspicious Time is too short for Marriage

    19 November 2019- Tuesday

    Available auspicious Nakshatra Time is too short for Marriage

    20 November 2019- Wednesday

    Prohibited Yoga is corrupting most of the day

    21 November 2019- Thursday

    Available auspicious Time is too short for Marriage

    22 November 2019- Friday

    Muhurat: 09:01 AM to 06:50 AM, Nov 23

    Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni, Hasta

    Tithi: Ekadashi

    23 November 2019- Saturday

    Muhurat: 06:50 AM to 02:46 PM

    Nakshatra: Hasta

    Tithi: Dwadashi

    24 November 2019- Sunday

    Muhurat: 12:48 PM to 01:06 AM, Nov 25

    Nakshatra: Swati

    Tithi: Trayodashi

    30 November 2019- Saturday

    Muhurat: 06:05 PM to 06:56 AM, Dec 01

    Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha

    Tithi: Panchami

    27 November (Wednesday), 28 November (Thursday) and 29 November (Friday) 2019 are Inauspicious and available auspicious Nakshatra Time is too short for Marriage.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
