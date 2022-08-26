This UP Temple Predicts When It Rains: History, Legend, Architecture, Mystery Associated With Rain Drops Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Monsoon is one of the most important seasons in India and is associated with farmers and the agro-industry. There are certain crops which grow when it rains heavily and is also responsible for the cultivation of Kharif crops. Over, it is also essential for the Indian economy. Not many are aware that there are temples in this country that are associated with Rainfall.

One such temple is known as Mausam or Monsoon temple (mandir), which is one of those rare temples, that signals the arrival of the Monsoon with an exceeding degree of accuracy that can discomfort our official weather metres. Located in Behta, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), the temple is famous for its monsoon predicting properties.

Dedicated to Lord Jagannath, this temple surprises its visitors of all categories, believers or nonbelievers, or even scientists with its miracles that offer no plausible common sensical explanation for their eeriness. Inside the sanctum of the temple lies a stone that predicts monsoon with much better precision than the meteorological department itself. This temple usually draws thousands of visitors from all over the nation. Let us read on to know more.

Water droplets trickle from this stone just before the monsoon onsets, but it remains dry throughout the rest of the year. It is really surprising how the droplets get inside the temple when there is such scorching heat all around the place before the arrival of the monsoon. As soon as it starts pouring, the dripping inside the temple stops. This is yet another brain-twisting occurrence.

Jagannath Temple is being cared for by the Archaeology department. As per the locals, seven or ten days before it rains, water droplets emerge from the roof of the temple and trickle down, hinting that it can pour in the immediate future.

Mausam Mandir: History

Mausam means season in English language. It is said that the last restoration of the temple took place in the 11th century. According to the paintings inside and outside the sanctum we infer, that this temple may have existed from the 2nd to 4th century. There are certain marks that resemble those of the Harshavardhana's time. Based on the Ayagapatta present in the temple, historians have concluded that this temple must be about 4000 years old.

Mausam Mandir : Legend

About Mausam mandir it is said that this temple has been demolished, rebuilt, and renovated several times. Built in the Buddhist architectural style of Nagara, this temple is found to be over 4,000 years old as per the Carbon dating carried out for the stones of the temple. This temple is compartmentalized into three portions that includes a small sanctum, and a bigger sanctum. These three parts were erected during different times.

The idol of Lord Vishnu is installed and the footprints of Lord Padmanabha can be traced here. It is believed the paadam (feet) sign was worshiped by the Indus Valley Civilization. As per the priest, there are differing opinions with respect to its historical background.

Due to the Sun chakra present on the dome of the temple, it has not experienced any thunderbolts or lightening so far. Temple itself is structured in the shape of a chariot. Due to Corona restrictions, the temple opens for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening for the darshan.

Mausam Mandir: Architecture

You can see the 24 incarnations of Lord Vishnu in these temples including the Kalki avatar. Idols of Balaram and Subhadra made out of smooth black-coloured stones can also be sighted here. The courtyard of the temple houses the idols of Lord Surya and Padmanabha. A yatra is taken out every year, in the same manner that reminds one of Puri Yatra. Built with walls around 14 feet thick, it is estimated that it was built during King Ashoka's reign.

Looking at the peacock mark and a circle mark outside the temple, one can infer that it must have been established during the times of Harshavardhana. This temple is dilapidated at some places and not well preserved due to lack of facilities. Farmers, once they get the signal from this temple start to sow and harvest their crops and their belief in it has never failed.

This temple is under the protection of the Department of Archaeology, India. Also, priests, for the past seven generations are conducting pujas in the temple.

Mausam Mandir: Mystery Associated With Rain Drops

The temple priests predict the kind of the impending monsoon from the shape of the water droplets trickling onto the ground. There is a stone on the top of the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Jagannath temple, which, 15-20 days before the onset of monsoon gives hints in the form of water droplets of certain sizes.

According to the local residents, for several generations, they have been relying on the Mausam Mandir to predict the monsoon trends for them. The rain will be in accordance with the nature of the droplets that drip from the roof of this temple.

When only very few droplets trickle from the dome of this temple, then it is going to rain less. On the contrary, if droplets trickle down continuously, it means that there will be plenty of rain. The size of these drops decides the intensity of the monsoon. If the water droplets are large-sized, the monsoon is going to be really good and small drops indicate there will be no Monsoon or very less rain.

There are no instances of this prediction gone wrong so far in its history. This place has visitors from far-off places and foreign lands. If a smaller number of drops trickle the rain will be less. However, as soon as the monsoon starts, the droplets stop dripping and the roof of the temple dries up from inside. Till date, even after several scientific investigations, no one, so far has been able to unearth the mystery of this Mausam Mandir.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 10:00 [IST]