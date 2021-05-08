Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Things That You Can Donate On This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Akshaya Tritiya is a popular Indian festival observed by Hindus and Jains across the world. The festival is usually observed in the month of April and May. The festival is seen as an auspicious day for new beginnings. Hindus believe that Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born on this day. The day also marks the beginning of Satyug. In some parts of India, it is also said that Rishi Ved Vyasa started writing Mahabharata, a Hindu epic along with Lord Ganesha on this very day. This year it will be observed on 14 May 2021.

On this day, people begin their important and auspicious work. They also buy gold, jewellery, cars and houses on this day. Since the day is considered to be highly auspicious, people think purchasing valuables on this day will bring prosperity to their lives. Apart from this, it is also believed that donating things on this day can bring fortune, positivity and prosperity to one's life. In order to know what are the things that you can donate on this day, scroll down to read more.

1. Water

Donating water on this day, brings good fortune and happiness. It is believed that offering water on this day to animals and birds helps one in seeking blessings from the Almighty. People who offer water to their forefathers and deceased loved ones on this day, attain salvation and overcome all sorts of problems.

2. Kumkum

People who want to earn name and fame in the society and wish for the good health of their spouse, should donate kumkum on this day. It also deepens the trust and love between married couples. This is because kumkum is associated with marital bliss and reputation.

3. Coconut

As per the Hindu scriptures, donating coconut on Akshaya Tritiya helps one in attaining salvation. Coconut is often associated with salvation and religious deeds and donating it on Akshaya Tritiya helps one in getting rid of sins and attain salvation after his/her death.

4. Betel Nuts

Betel nuts have a great significance in the Hindu culture. It is often included in various religious works. People believe that donating betel nuts, especially to Brahmins on Akshaya Tritiya helps one in gaining fortun, wealth and prosperity. In fact, people believe that those who donate betel nuts never face the shortage of money and wealth.

5. Grain

Donating grains is always considered a noble deed in the Hindu culture. People believe that this helps one in seeking blessings from the Almighty. But do you know that donating grains on Akshaya Tritiya protects you from untimely death and deadly diseases.

6. Milk And Other Dairy Products

Milk is another pious thing that has a great significance in every Hindu festival. You will hardly find any religious or auspicious work without milk and other dairy products. It is also used during Akshaya Tritiya. People not only use it for the puja but also donate it to the needy and poor people.

7. Betel Leaves

Betel leaves are considered highly auspicious and are used for religious purposes. These are believed to bring happiness, prosperity, good luck and positivity to one's life. Donating betel leaves bring prosperity, fortune and wealth to one's life.

8. Beds Or Mattress

Though not all people believe in donating beds and mattresses, in some parts of India, people are seen donating beds or mattresses to pandits, brahmins, poor, widows and needy people. It is believed that donating either of the two or both of them fetches happiness of all kinds.

9. Clothes

In Hinduism, people often donate clothes on various occasions. You might have seen people donating clothes on Akshaya Tritiya and consider it to be a noble work. People believe that donating clothes on this day helps one in seeking blessings from the Almighty. It is also believed that this fulfills one's wishes.

10. Sandalwood

Sandalwood is considered to be extremely religious as per the Hindu culture. People believe that donating sandalwood on Akshaya Tritiya brings you prosperity and a long and healthy life.