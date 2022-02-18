Just In
Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations
Shivaji Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. The day is celebrated to commemorate one of the bravest and wisest warrior's birth. It is a very popular festival in Maharashtra and the state observes public holiday on this day.
Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Date
In 2022, 19 February will mark the Maratha King's 392nd birthday. Known for his courage, combat skills and administrative knowledge, he was the founder of Maratha state. It was him who introduced guerilla fighting techniques to his Maratha army. Talking about his tales of greatness, he successfully freed the Maratha empire from the clutches of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Also, his killing of Afzal Khan, general of the Bijapur Sultanate with the wagh nakh (tiger claws), and his escape from prison in a fruit basket is known to everyone and is well documented in the pages of history.
Named after Goddess Shivai, as She granted his mother's wish for a son, Maharaj Shivaji is the reason why Maratha Kingdom flourished. He never bowed before anyone be it Delhi Sultanates or the British Empire. Not just that he also promoted the use of regional languages such as Sanskrit and Marathi in court and administration.
Shivaji Jayanti 2022: History And Significance
In 1870, Shivaji Jayanti was celebrated for the first time in Pune due to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. Not just that, it was him who discovered Shivaji Maharaj's tomb in Raigad, which was about 100 kilometres from Pune. Later, freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak also promoted the festival and shared Shivaji Maharaj's achievements to the general public and therefore, this festival slowly gained immense popularity.
Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Celebrations
Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm and it is a state-wide holiday in Maharashtra. Not just that, the rich and diverse cultural history of Marathas is also celebrated on this day. Several events and programs are organised on this day to celebrate the bravery of the Maratha ruler.
This year, a statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was carved by a Pune-based sculptor Deepak Thopate, will be unveiled on 18 February at Kranti Chowk area which will followed by numerous events and celebrations. Apart from that, about 200 people can take part in the 'Shiv Jyoti' run and 500 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony to mark this special day .
