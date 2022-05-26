Shani Jayanti 2022: Shani Dev Mantras To Chant As Per Your Zodiac Festivals oi-Deepannita Das

According to the HIndu mythology, Lord Shani is known to be a male deity who is very cruel and his vehicle is a crow, vulture or a buffalo. There is a belief that if this deity doesn't favour anyone, their life will be full of problems and obstacles. He is known to be the elder brother of Lord of Death, Yama.

It is said that when Lord Shani was born to Chhaya (His mother) and the Sun God (His Father), the father despised him for his colour (black) and also refused to accept him as his own son. This made Lord Shani extremely furious and he burnt his father, which made him charred as black.

The term Shani is derived from a Sanskrit word 'Sani' and is known to be the divine personification of the planet Saturn. It is also known as Śanaiścara, means 'slow mover'. Planet Saturn or Shani is the slowest moving planet and it is said to reside in each zodiac sign for about two years. Therefore, to avert the negative effects of Lord Shani, there are some mantras specific to each zodiac signs. Scroll down to know them. Scroll down to know which mantra to chant as per your zodiac signs to remove the hurdles from your life.

Shani Jayanti 2022: What Is The Shani Mantra And How To Recite It?

The Planet Saturn is said to be full of extreme characteristics. It is a giver as well as a destroyer. Shani Mantra is known to remove all the ill effects of Sade Sati ( a 7.5-year period when a person comes under the impact of Lord Shani or Saturn.) It is a very powerful mantra and will help the person to get rid of sadness, misery, pain, if the planet is not in their favour.

People, especially who are suffering from the Sade Sati Shani period must chant Shani Mantra as it will please the lord and remove the obstacles from their lives. Chanting it on a daily basis will result in peace and happiness.

Shani Jayanti 2022: Shani Mantra To Chant As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Before, chanting Shani mantra, one must take bath and cleanse themselves. Then, it is essential that they find a calm and serene place to recite their mantra. Further, they can place an idol of Lord Shani, focus on it and then chant the mantra with a pure heart and devotion.

Aries: 21 March - 19 April People of this zodiac can chant - Om Shantay Namah. This will help them to get rid of the inauspicious effects of Lord Shani and liberate them from any kind of misery. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May People of this zodiac can chant- Om Varennaya Namah. If one chants this mantra, then they will get rid of the ill feffects of Shani. Gemini: 21 May - 20 June People of this zodiac can chant- Om Mandaya Namah. Chant this mantra to get freedom from the auspicious effects of Saturn. This will bring positivity in your life. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July People of this zodiac can chant- Om Sundaraya Namah. Reciting this mantra will help you to get rid of your problems and fill your life with joy and happiness. Leo: 23 July - 22 August People of this zodiac can chant- Om Suryaputraya Namah. You can chant this mantra to get rid of the negative impact of Saturn which causes sadness and pain. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September People of this zodiac can chant- Om Mahaniyagunatmanne Namah. You will get some relief from your problems by chanting this mantra. get freedom from the inauspicious effects of Saturn by chanting this mantra. Libra: 23 September - 22 October People of this zodiac can chant- Om Chhayaputraya Namah. By chanting this mantra, you will get positive results and all your problems will be solved. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November People of this zodiac can chant- Om Neelvarnaya Namah. By reciting this mantra, you will get auspicious result and get rid of ill effects of Shani. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December People of this zodiac can chant- Ghansarvillepaya moist: You will get rid of the inauspicious effects of Saturn by chanting it and good things will happen in your life. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January People of this zodiac can chant- Om Sharvay Namah. You can get freedom from the problems of inflicted on you by Lord Shani and all the inauspicious effects will be removed. Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February People of this zodiac can chantOm Maheshaya Namah. All your problems will be solved and there will be happiness in your life. Pisces: 19 February - 20 March People of this zodiac can chant- Om Sundaraya Namah. Chanting this mantra will help you to get rid of all the hurdles and bring luck and joy in your life. Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.