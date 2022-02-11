Shabari Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

According to the Hindu calender, every year Shabari Jayanti is celebrated on the second day of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month. It usually falls in February or March as per the Gregorian Calendar. Shabari is the name of one of the most popular devotee of Lord Ram and therefore, every year her birth anniversary is celebrated as Shabari Jayanti.

On this auspicious day that Sabri received the blessings of Lord Rama because of her utmost devotion towards Him and therefore, till this day, devotees worship Mata Shabari along with Lord Rama on this day.

Shabari Jayanti 2022: Date and Time

This year Shabari Jayanti is celebrated on 23 February and the Saptami tithi begins at 18:30 on 22 February 2022 and Saptami Tithi ends at 16:55 on 23 February 2022.

In Phalguna month, Shabari Jayanti is observed annually on Krishna Paksha as per the North Indian Lunar Calendar. However, according to the Amanta Lunar Calendar, Shabari Jayanti is observed during Magha lunar month in the states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern Indian States.

Shabari Jayanti 2022: Puja Vidhi And Rituals

On the day of Shabari Jayanti, devotees wake up before sunrise, and take dip in holy water to cleanse themselves. After this, they worship Lord Rama along with Mata Shabari and observe a strict fast for the whole day. Some also visit temples to offer their prayers. Devotees also sing prayers and songs dedicated to Lord Rama and Lakshmana.

Shabari Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

In the Hindu mythology, Lord Rama is widely worshipped as a deity and is believed to be the seventh incarnation of God Vishnu. He is believed to have born in Treta Yuga to Kaushalya and Dashratha, the king of Ayodhya. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Ram Navami which falls during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.

Shabari Jayanti 2022: Celebrations

To mark the auspicious day of Shabari Jayanti, cultural events and programs are organised. At Saitaramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam, special celebrations take place where huge number of people gather especially tribal people, who congregate to mark the occasion. These events are special and holds immense significance because it shows the importance of complete devotion and subjugation of both God and His devotees, and also of the devotees who they worship.

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:00 [IST]