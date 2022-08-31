September 2022: Festivals And Vrats Observed In This Auspicious Month Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

According to the Gregorian calendar, September, which is the ninth month, welcomes the autumn in the Northern hemisphere and spring in the Southern hemisphere.

India is a melting pot of myriad religions that find themselves in harmonious co-existence with each other. Festivals are unique and different in rituals and methods, but they preach the same precepts that lead to the same supreme godhead. The festivals are region, time and day specific and are based on the position of the Sun and the Moon. Certain auspicious dates in September 2022 are listed below for your reference. Take a glance at the below list.

Auspicious Dates In The Month Of September 2022

01 September, Thursday- Rishi Panchami

Rishi Panchami Vrat is all about expressing respect and grateful remembrances to the great sages whose contributions to society are immeasurable.

02 September, Friday- Skanda Shasti

Sashti is an important Hindu festival for the Hindus that is dedicated to Lord Skanda, son of Shiva and Parvati

03 September, Saturday - Mahalakshmi Vrat , Durva Ashtami.

Mahalakshmi vrat starts on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami day of the month Bhadrapad for the purposes of gaining wealth.

04 September, Sunday - Durga Ashtami Vrat , Radha Ashtami

On this day, fast is observed. Praying to the goddess on Masik Durga Ashtami brings in peace and fortune. Radha Ashtami is celebrated 15 days after Janmashtmi celebrations to uphold the importance of Janmashtami.

05 September,Monday - Teachers Day

This day is celebrated to commemorate the importance of teachers in our lives.

06 September,Tuesday - Ramdev Jayanti , Parsva Ekadashi Ramdev Jayanti 2022

Baba Ramdev is a deity who is worshipped by both sects, Hindus and Muslims. Hindus see him as an incarnation of Lord Krishna whereas Muslims see him as Ram Shah Pir

07 September,Wednesday - Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi.

It is believed that the Parsva Ekadashi vrat bestows happiness, wealth, good health and also relieves the devotee from the past sins and bestows him liberation.

08 September,Thursday- Pradosh Vrat , Onam

It is believed that those who observe fast and worship the entire day, are blessed by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with a happy life and desired partner, health, wealth and prosperity.

Onam festivities actually are celebrated to welcome the Raja Mahabali who is believed to visit Kerala annually.

09 September,Friday-Anant Chaturdashi , Ganesh Visarjan

Anant Chaturdashi grants divinity and wealth. It is kept for 14 years.

10 September,Saturday-Purnima Vrat , Pitrupaksha , Bhadrapada Purnima , Pratipada Shraddha , Purnima , Sri Satyanarayan Puja , Shri Satyanarayan Vrat .

As per the Gita and the Vedas, offerings made to the departed during Pitru Paksha gives peace to the souls of departed ancestors and helps them to reach their final destination. Devotees who observe Shri Satyanarayan fast on every Purnima, are blessed with happiness, prosperity and wishfulfilment.

13 September,Tuesday- Angarki Chaturthi , Sankashti Chaturthi

Observing this fast is believed to reduce all obstacles and before moonlight, one should recite the Ganapati Atharvasheersha for Lord Ganesha's blessings.

14 September,Wednesday-Bharani Shraddha , Hindi Day

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to mark the adaptation of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.

17 September,Saturday-Rohini Vrat , Kanya Sankranti , Kalashtami , Mahalakshmi Vrat Ends , Arbaeen , Vishwakarma Jayanti

This vrat is celebrated on Rohini star to preserve the peace of home.. Kanya Sankranti is when the Sun moves from Simha rashi to Kanya rashi. People observe fast and worship Lord Lord Kaal Bhairav for removal of ill effects of their anger, greediness, and all the other weaknesses on Kalashtami and prayers are submitted for Lord Bhairav's blesings for good health, wealth, prosperity and spirituality. Vishwakarma Jayanti is a day of celebration for Vishwakarma, a Hindu god, the divine architect. It is the day for the technical and engineering experts.

18 September,Sunday-Madhya Ashtami

A person performing the Madhya Ashtami for his dead ancestors need not bother about the vara, tithi, Nakshatras and other such doshas

19 September,Monday- Avidhava Navami

The rituals of Avidhava Navami are meant for women who died as Sumangali. These rituals offer peace to their souls after death and she in turn blesses her progeny.

21 September,Wednesday-Indira Ekadashi

Pitru Paksha is a period in which pitrus are given tarpan to get them freedom from then cycle of birth and death. They observe a day long fast to help the souls attain salvation. This is also called Ekadashi Shraadh.

23 September,Friday - Pradosh Vrat , Magha Shraddha

Magha Shraddha is performed during the Pitru Paksha when Magha Nakshatra comes at Aparahana Kal. It is done in the Mahalaya Paksha.

24 September,Saturday -Masik ShivaratriIt

It is believed that on this day, Lord shiva fulfils the aspirations of the devotees who observes fast on every Masik Shivratri.

25 September,Sunday-Amavasya, Mahalaya Amavasya.

It is a special day dedicated to expressing our gratitude to our previous generations and their immense contributions to our life..

26 September,Monday-Sharad Ritu , Navratri Begins , Somvar Vrat , Agrasen Jayanti

It is believed that those, who observe fast on Sawan Mondays, are blessed with happiness, health, wealth and desired wish fulfilment. Agrasen Jayanti (literally "Agrasen's birthday") is the birth anniversary of a Hindu king Agrasen Maharaj.

27 September,Tuesday-Sindhara Dooj, Chandra Darshan, World Tourism Day

Sindhara Dooj is an important festival for women folk that is dedicated to the daughters-in-law. World Tourism Day is the celebration of the wanderlust and the idea of stressrelieving holidays that every one of us has to take at least once in a lifetime.

29 September,Thursday-Chaturthi Vrat

Lord Ganesha devotees observe the Sankashti in Krishna Paksha This vrat is observed to pray for a hurdle-free life.

30 September,Friday-Lalita Panchami

As per the legends it was on this day that Goddess Lalita appeared to defeat 'Bhanda', a demon created from Kamadeva's ashes. Hence Lalita Panchami is celebrated as the appearance of Goddess Lalita.

