Sawan Somvar Vrat 2019: Dates, Significance And Benefits

The fifth month of the Hindu calendar, Shravan or Sawan is all about the celebration of faith and devotion. This holy month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the greatest God. Devotees of Shiva spend the entire Sawan month by worshipping, fasting, going on kanwar yatra, singing bhajanas etc. However, the Mondays of Sawan month carry special significance.

Devotees observe the Shravan or Sawan Somvar Vrat on Mondays throughout the month by fasting. Some also perform fasts on Tuesdays, which is known as "Mangala Gauri Vrat". This year, the auspicious month began on 17 July and the Somvar Vrats will be observed on 22 July, 29 July, 5 August and 12 August.

Significance Of Sawan Somvar Vrat

Goddess Parvati observed Solah Somvaar Vrat (fasts on 16 consistent Mondays) to get married to Lord Shiva. Girls, especially in the North Indian states, follow this ritual quite sincerely to be united with the husband of their choice, and this Vrat starts on the first Monday of Sawan month.

Shravan 2019: Sawan Somvaar Vrat Vidhi

It is said that Lord Shiva can be easily pleased with minimal offerings. His blessings bring good luck, name and fame.

People, who observe the fast rigorously, need to follow a few norms and rules as well. Most Hindus refrain from eating non-vegetarian food this whole month. Moreover, they are not supposed to consume rice, onion, garlic and common salt on the fasting days. Wearing white clothes while performing Puja is also a must. The most important part of the Puja is offering a Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar) bath to the Shiva linga.

Benefits Of Sawan Somvar Vrat

This ritual of fasting on four Mondays in the month of Sawan is believed to bring desired outcomes, especially when it comes to marriage and prosperity. Unmarried girls observe the Vrat in the hope of being rewarded with the ideal life-partner. And, married Hindu women perform the same for the long lives of their husbands and children. It is also considered to ward off ill health, evil energy and bring abundance in every aspect of life.

Apart from helping you attain the perfect life partner and wealth, this Puja also brings mental peace and helps resolve family disputes. It is also believed that Lord Shiva blesses the ones wishing for a child.

