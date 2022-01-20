Just In
Sankashti Chaturthi January 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Importance And How To Worship Lord Ganesh On This Day
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is known as the symbol of power that removes hurdles from everyone's life. The term "Sankashti" is derived from Sanskrit and means "freedom from difficult times". Therefore, Sankashti Chaturthi or Sankatahara Chaturthi is celebrated to show devotion to the elephant God Lord Ganesha. It is on this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and seek blessings to overcome challenging situations in life.
Sankashti Chaturthi January 2022: Date, Time
The most auspicious Sankashti Chaturthi is known as the Angaraki Chaturthi and this year the festival falls on Tuesday, 21 January. This Hindu festival is observed every month on the Chaturthi' (Fourth Day) of the Krishna Paksha, which means the waning phase of the moon). The festival is celebrated both in the northern and southern parts of India.
In Tamil Nadu, this festival is known as 'Sankat Hara Chaturthi'. The festival of worshipping the moon depends on the timing of the moonrise. The moonrise will happen around 9 pm and it may differ from place to place. The puja tithi will begin on 08:51 am, 21 January 2022 and end on 09:14 am on 22 January.
Sankashti Chaturthi January 2022: Puja Vidhi
The Chaturthi date that falls in the Krishna Paksha of Magha month is called Sankashti Chaturthi. On Chaturthi Tithi, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and observe fast to seek blessings and over challenges. On this auspicious day, women worship Lord Ganesha, keep a vrat and offer water to the Moon. The fast can only be broken by seeing the moon at night.
Sankashti Chaturthi January 2022: Significance
According to the Hindu Panchang, a lunar month has two Chaturthi Tithis. Therefore, 'Sankashti Chaturthi' falls after Puranmasi or on the full moon day during the Krishna Paksha, while the 'Vinayaka Chaturthi' falls after Amavasya or on the new moon day during the Shukla Paksha.
Devotees believe that on this day, Lord Ganesha removed the troubles of the Gods and their sufferings. Therefore, on this day, Lord Shiva gave him the name of 'sankat mochan' or remover of hurdles. It is on this day married women keep fast for the well being of their children and family members and ask the blessings of Lors Ganesha to remove all the obstacles from their path. Ganesha Mantras are also chanted on this day.
Om ekadantāya vidmahe vakratuṇḍāya dhīmahi tanno dantiah prachodayāta.
Om vakratuṇḍa mahākāya sūrya koṭi samaprabha:
Nirvighnan kurū me deva, sarva kāryeṣhu sarvadā.
Om gan gaṇapataye namah.