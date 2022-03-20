Just In
Ramadan 2022: Start Date, End Date, Sighting Of Moon, Fasting And Significance
India is known for its diversity for centuries and people from numerous cultures have made this country their home. The holy month of Ramadan is approaching and it holds immense significance for people from the Muslim community. It is during this time, people observe fast (roza) and avoid consuming external food or water after Sehri or Suhoor (Sunrise) or before the Iftar (Sunset) during the entire month.
This entire month is considered extremely holy and the purity of the body is taken care of throughout the month. It is believed that this month increases the tolerance of a person and purifies the soul and body.
Ramadan 2022: Start Date, End Date and Sighting Of Moon
Ramadan is celebrated for a whole month and it ends with the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. Ramadan will start on 03 April and end on 02 May, along with Eid festival will be celebrated on 03 May. However, Eid will be decided in India only from the date of sighting of the moon.
Ramadan 2022: Why Is Fasting Observed?
It was in the month of Ramadan that the first verse of the holy Islamic text, the Quran, was unveiled to the Prophet Muhammad. After this, the tradition of fasting this month, considering it holy, started. Among the five basic principles of Islam, the fifth principle is fasting along with prayer, charity, faith and Hajj. However, children, pregnant women, sick and old people are exempted from fasting. In this holy month, all kinds of evil thoughts, negative energy can be kept away if fasting is done with faith in Allah and a pure heart.
Ramadan 2022: Significance And Celebrations
The month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, it is called Shab-e-Qadr. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the tenth month. Fasting is observed throughout the month of Ramadan, with each day fasting beginning in the early morning called Sahari. The fasting of Ramadan ends in the evening after sunset which is called iftar. In this month, teachings related to self-restraint, sacrifice, charity, sympathy, and closeness to Allah are imbibed by following the instructions in the religion.
In the month of Ramadan, elderly people preach to the young generation about leading a good life and following Dharma. Along with this, one needs to fulfil the needs of others by minimizing their own needs. It is believed that offering food to the needy at the time of Iftar gives freedom from sins.
The festival of Eid is celebrated with great pomp on the last day of Ramadan, on this day people thank Allah for their patience for the entire month of Ramadan. People wear new clothes, give Idi to their children and exchange gifts and sweets among themselves.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
