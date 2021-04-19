Ram Navami 2021: Muhurta, Rituals and Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

For people belonging to the Hindu community, the Ram Navami festival holds great importance. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. This year it will be observed on 21 April 2021. Devotees across the world will be worshipping Lord Rama with dedication and devotion. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival in detail. Scroll down the article to read on.

Date And Muhurta

Every year the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra is observed as Ram Navami. This year the date falls on 21 April 2021. The Navami tithi will begin at 12:43 am on 21 April 2021 and will stay till 12:35 am on 22 April 2021. The Ram Navami festival will begin at 11:02 am on 21 April 2021 and will stay till 01:38 pm on 21 April 2021. Devotees will be worshipping Lord Rama during this muhurta.

Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early and perform their daily routine.

Clean the house and the place where puja will be performed.

After this, they need to take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Make sure you bring tulsi and lotus flowers for doing the puja. If not lotus flower, then you can also use Parijat flowers as these are extremely dear to Lord Rama.

Begin the puja of Lord Rama and offer Him tulsi leaves, flowers, Ganga Jal, roli, moli, fruits, yellow cloth, curd, ghee and milk.

Chant the mantras and perform the havan.

Perform the aarti of Lord Rama and then ask the youngest female in the family to apply tilak on everyone's forehead.

You can also organise kirtan and recite the Ramraksha Stotram.

Significance

As per the Hindu religious texts, Lord Rama was born on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

Lord Rama was the eldest son of King Dashrath who had three wives namely Kaushalya, Sumitra and Kaikeyi. Queen Kaushalya had given birth to Lord Rama.

The celebrations of Ram Navami are considered to be spectacular in Ayodhya.

During the Ram Navami celebrations, devotees of Lord Rama come to Ayodhya from all over the country.

On this day, devotees of Lord Rama take part in kirtan, social service and distributing foods to the needy and poor people.