Raksha Bandhan 2019: Quotes And Messages For Your Brother And Sister

Raksha Bandhan, which marks the celebration of a special bond between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated on 15 August this year. Raksha Bandhan in Sanskrit means "the bond of protection or care". The festival occurs on a full moon day of the Shravana month of the Hindu calendar and the dates keep changing every year.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival where sisters tie rakhis (thread-like band) around their brothers' hands. Tying a rakhi symbolises that a brother will always protect his sister.

As per the Hindu tradition, brothers are supposed to take care of their sisters' well-being. Ahead of the festival, take a look at some quotes and messages to send to your brother or sister.

Raksha Bandhan Quotes

"Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there." - Amy Li

"Sweet is the voice of a sister in the season of sorrow." - Benjamin Disraeli

"A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves - a special kind of double." - Toni Morrison

"Sisters are probably the most competitive relationship within the family, but once sisters are grown, it becomes the strongest relationship." - Margaret Mead

"A sister is both your mirror - and your opposite." - Elizabeth Fishel

"A brother is a friend given by nature." - Jean Baptiste Legouve

"It snowed last year too: I made a snowman and my brother knocked it down and I knocked my brother down and then we had tea." - Dylan Thomas

"There's no other love like the love for a brother. There's no other love like the love from a brother." - Astrid Alauda

"It's hard to be responsible, adult and sensible all the time. How good it is to have a sister whose heart is as young as your own." - Pam Brown

"For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; to cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands." - Christina Rossetti

Raksha Bandhan Messages

We gain and lose things every day. But trust me on one thing. You'll never lose me. I will always be here. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Celebrating the sacred bond of trust and togetherness. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Even if we are not together on this Raksha Bandhan there's always this strong bond that keeps us connected irrespective of the geographical boundaries. You're priceless to me! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

The one who is reading this message is very close to my heart and I love him the most.

Cherishing the memorable time spent in childhood and trying to make new memories this year. Happy Raksha Bandhan!