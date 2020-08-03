Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, Muhurta And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Raksha Bandhan is one of the important Hindu festivals that marks the love and affection shared between a brother and sister. The festival is celebrated all over India with harmony. This year the date falls on 3 August 2020. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi on the right wrists of their brothers and pray for their welfare and healthy life. They seek blessings from God to bless their brothers with a prosperous and happy life. In return, the brothers promise their sisters to protect them forever.

This is one of the most beautiful festivals celebrated in Indian culture and today we are going to tell you more about it.

Muhurta For Raksha Bandhan 2020

Every year Raksha Bandhan is observed on the Purnima tithi of Shravan or Sawan month. This year Purnima tithi falls on 3 August 2020. The Purnima tithi began at 09:28 pm on 2 August 2020 and will stay till 09:28 pm on 3 August 2020. The muhurta for tying Rakhi will begin at 09:28 am on 3 August 2020 and will stay till 9:27 pm on the same date. During this muhurta, the sisters can tie Rakhi to their brothers.

This year Raksha Bandhan falls on Monday which is the last and fifth Sawan Somwar. Devotees of Lord Shiva will be praying the deity and seeking his blessings.

Rituals

On Raksha Bandhan, people should wake up early and freshen up.

After taking a bath, they should prepare the thali for Raksha Bandhan.

The thali should contain Roli, curd, Akshat, flowers, Doobh, Chandan, Diya and sweets.

Put Rakhis also in the thalis. Now place the thali near the deities and offer prayers.

After this, you can tie Rakhis to your brother.

First apply a tilak on their foreheads using curd, Roli, Chandan and Akshat.

Now tie the Rakhi on their wrists and do their aarti.

After this, give them sweets to eat.

Make sure you tie Rakhi only when the Bhadra Kaal is over.

Significance Of Raksha Bandhan

The festival symbolises the bond shared by brothers and sisters.

In Sanskrit, Raksha Bandhan means the bond of protection, love and care.

On this day, brothers promise their sister to protect them from every difficulty and support them during tough times.

Brothers present gifts to their sisters on this day.

There are many folk stories associated with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.