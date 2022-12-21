Narmada Jayanti 2023: Date, Time, Origin, Celebration And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

On the day of the Narmada Jayanti, as dusk descends, the entire city gets blinded in saffron effulgence that stares from every corner of the city, especially on the shores of Narmada. Shobha yatra allows a glimpse of the expansive panorama of Mother Narmada as thousands of devotees from different ghats of the city unite in a collective chorus of Bhajans and keertans Saints and devotees perform grand Aarti to Goddess Narmada that is similar to the one performed at the Ganga Ghats of Varanasi.

Narmada Jayanti 2023: Date And Time

Narmada Jayanti is on Saturday 28th January 2023. Saptami Tithi Starts at 9:09 am on 27 January 2023. Saptami Tithi Ends at 8:42 am on 28 January 2023

Narmada Jayanti 2023: Origin

Narmada Jayanti is celebrated in Amarkantak, the birthplace of Maa Narmada and also in Madhya Pradesh. This festival is celebrated around the time of the Sankranti festival in January. As per the Panchang, Maa Narmada took birth on the Saptami of Shukla paksha in the month of Magh. Maa Narmada is one of the religious rivers which was created by Lord Shiva to cleanse the sins of the deities.

Narmada Jayanti 2023: Route

The Narmada River originates from a reservoir at a place named Amarkantak in the Anukpur district of Madhya Pradesh on the Vindhyachal and Satpura mountain ranges in the west direction between these two mountains. It is the fifth-longest river in India. It is the only river in India that flows from east to west. People perform Narmada parikrama as well.

Narmada Jayanti 2023: Legends

After killing a demon namely Andhakasur, deities also committed a number of sins which they wanted to get rid of and approached Lord Shiva who opened his eye. A ray of light emanated from his eye that formed a girl child by name of Narmadaq in Amarkantak Then Lord Shiva opened his eyes and a point of light from his eyebrow fell on the earth on the Makhal mountain of Amarkantak.

Narmada continued to perform penance to Lord Shiva which finally pleased him and blessed her with boons.

Firstly gods and goddesses would reside on her shores.

Secondly, she would not be destroyed in any situation. Thirdly she would be the only river on earth that destroys sins." The stones from this river are worshipped in the form of Shivlinga.

Once upon a time, as Lord Shiva was meditating intensely, his hot sweat drops started flowing in the form of a river which came to be called Narmada. When Brahma was unusually feeling sad about something, from the tears in his eyes, originated two rivers namely Narmada and Reva.

Narmada Jayanti 2023: Celebrations

People start preparing for it several weeks in advance of Narmada Jayanti Mahotsav. On this day Narmada banks are decorated, and havans are performed on this day. Chunri is offered and Bhandara is also performed on this day.

People come from far and wide to participate in the Maha Aarti of Maa Narmada, which is a scene savoured by Gods, and the grandeur of this festival has to be experienced and remembered for a lifetime. They not only acquire Punya but also take back the sacred memories of the Narmada River in its full glory.

