Muharram 2021: Date, Quotes, Messages And Status to Send on Hijri New Year (Islamic New Year)

It won't be wrong to call India, a land of festivals. It is in this country that each festival from every community is celebrated with immense love, great zeal and fervour. But, not all festivals are happy ones, some are for mourning too and Muharram is one of them.

It is the arrival of the New Moon that marks the beginning of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, which is also known as Islamic New Year, Hijri New Year or the Arabic New Year. Muharram is the 10th day of the month, but the dates vary from year to year, as per the Gregorian calendar.

Muharram means "forbidden and sinful" and this year in India, the festival has begun on 19 August. People from the Muslim community believe that Imam Hussain Ali, who is believed to be the third Imam of the Shia community, was the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad and his companions were killed on this day by the army of Caliph Yazid in 680 AD at the battle of Karbala, which is now Iraq.

Therefore, to mourn on this day, people belonging to the Shia Muslim community flagellate themselves with sharp objects as Imam Hussain Ali's death is considered to be a symbol of the struggle against injustice, tyranny and oppression.

Apart from this, the Sunni Muslims also fast on 9th, 10th and 11th day of Muharram. Fasting is important as it is interpreted that it is a way to make amends for the sins of the coming year. Also, for people belonging to this community, Ashura (Muharram) marks an important day. It is believed that Moses and the children of Israel, who were his followers, were saved from the Pharaoh by God, who created a path in the Red Sea.



Date, Quotes, Messages And Status in Urdu And English to Send on Hijri New Year (Islamic New Year)

"Kat Rahi Hy Zindahi Aulaad E Ali K Saye Me Moot Khud Mamoor Hy Meri Hifazaat K Liye Har Ghari Rehta Hun Main Nad E Ali K Saye Me. Happy Muharram"



"Zikkr-E-Husain Aayaa To Ankhain Chalak Parein, Paani Ko Kitna Piyaar Hai Abb Bhi Hussain Say!"

"Nijat Ki Jab Appeal Karna, Hussain * Apna Wakeel Karna, Agar Sar Kay Badle * Hussain * Mile, To Zindagi Na Taveel Karna. Happy Muharram"

"Sun Le Ye Ghaur Se Waiiz Tu Kia, Tere Baap Ko Bhi Jaiye Wiladat E Ali Par Apne Sir Ko Jukana Parega Happy Muharram"

"May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience and cleanliness. Happy New Year!"

"In this holy month of Muharram, may Allah give you the strength to replicate the sufferings of Hussein Ibn Ali, the grandson of Muhammad (PBUH) of the Day of Ashura! Muharram Mubarak"!

"I pray for you and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy New Hijri Year!"

