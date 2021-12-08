Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: Date, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Vidhi, Precautions And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Mokshada Ekadashi is also known as Baikunth Ekadashi and is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha month. Strict rules and rituals are followed on this day. Devotees follow the rule of silence throughout the day and therefore, this day is also known as 'Mauni Ekadashi'. People observe fast on this day to attain salvation and with it is believed that their ancestors will get rid of all the past sins through this and ultimately attain salvation.

This day holds immense significance because Lord Krishna narrated the Hindu epic Bhagawad Gita to Arjuna in Kurukshetra on this day. Therefore, this day is also known as Gita Jayanti. This year the festival will be celebrated on 14 December 2021.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: Date, Puja Muhurat

The term Parana means breaking the fast and therefore, Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast. It is said that Parana must be done within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise and not doing this within this day is considered an offence.

Moksha Ekadashi will be celebrated on Tuesday, 14 December 2021. On 15 December, the Parana time is 07:06 am to 09:10 am. On the next day, i.e., 16 December, the Dwadashi end moment is 02:01 am. The Ekadashi tithi will begin at 09:32 pm on 13 December 2021 and will end on 14 December 2021.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: Vrat Katha

Legend has it that during ancient times, a king called Vaikhanas governed the land. He was a good king and therefore his subjects were also satisfied with him. Everything was running smoothly and going just fine. Once when the King was resting, in his dream he saw that his father was suffering and tormenting in hell, which he immediately condemned to death. He further noticed that on a regular basis, his father was pleading to him to spare him from certain death. Due to this, the King's sleep was disrupted and he became distressed.

When the King woke up early morning next day, he immediately summoned the pundits to tell them that he saw a nightmare and asked them to explain the hidden meaning behind it. The commentators said, "O king!" This can be accomplished by visiting the Ashram of a saint named Parvat and requesting a solution for your father's redemption. A method advised by the Brahmins was implemented by having the king travel to the sage's hermitage and pleading his case with him.

On hearing the entire narrative, the mountain sage expressed his concern and said- O king! Your father has been damned to hell because of the actions of his previous life. Therefore, the king needs to fast on Mokshda Ekadashi in order to honour his father, and offer the fruit of his fast to his departed father as an offering. By doing so, the king's father will be cleansed of the sins of his former birth and will be granted salvation.

Following the instructions given by the sage, the king observed the Mokshada Ekadashi fast and received his blessings by distributing food, charity, and clothing, among other things, to the needy people. He attained salvation by bestowing to his father the virtues he had gained from the vrat (fast) and following the rituals obediently.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: Vrat Vidhi

On Dashami Tithi, one needs to have a meal in the afternoon before fasting.

One who is observing the vrat cannot eat at night.

On Mokshada Ekadashi, one needs to wake up early in the morning and take a bath as a process to cleanse self after finishing daily activities.

While wearing clean clothes, one needs to remember the Lord and take a vow.

Before the puja, one needs to first, worship Lord Ganesha and then worship Lord Hari (Krishna/Vishu) along with Goddess Lakshmi.

One needs to offer incense sticks or cones, lamp and naivedya, roli, kumkum to God.

One needs to worship God at night and also perform Jagran.

After worship on the day of Dwadashi, one needs to feed the poor and needy people and give charity or dakshina.

After the vidhi is completed one can consume food.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: Precautions

According to the Hindu scriptures, on the auspicious day of Moksha Ekadashi, one needs to abstain from plucking flowers from any tree or plant on this day.

Lord Vishu is offered the Tulsi leaf and should be plucked a day prior to the puja.

On Ekadashi, one needs to avoid eating rice as it may have negative effects on newborn babies or infants.

One needs to avoid eating lentils, barley, brinjal and beans.

One needs to abstain from tamsik food and non-vegetarian items such as meat, alcohol, onions, garlic on this day.

One needs to refuse the food given by someone else, as it will destroy your virtues.

On this day, one cannot get angry or criticise anyone.

One needs to stay away from arguments, quarrels or debates.

One needs to follow moral conduct or what we know as Brahmacharya.

One needs to respect the elderly people and seek their blessings.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: Significance

Ancient scriptures have mentioned that on the auspicious day of Mokshada Ekadashi, ancestors of the devotees who perform fast will go to Baikunth Dham to get rid of their past sins. This pitru then blesses his family of abundance and children. After one performs the Ekadashi fast, happiness and prosperity rule their life. Baikunth Dham stays open throughout the year and by visiting that place one can get the same result as Ekadashi fast.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 8:00 [IST]