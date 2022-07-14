Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 Start And End Dates: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Mantra, Legend, And Benefits Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Mangalgauri originally was earmarked strictly for married women, as it fulfils desires related to marital household. Gauri puja was, for the first time, performed by Goddess Sita to be united with Lord Rama. Also known as Jyeshta Gauri in some regions of India, the Mangala Gauri vrat is observed extravagantly in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Karnataka.

Traditionally, this vrat has to be observed in the parental home of married women or unmarried girls as it resolves all marital differences, blesses with a long-lasting marriage, and assures the well-being of both the partners in the case of the married. It blesses the unmarried with a groom of their choice. This has to be carried out for the first five years of marital life. It is conducted on Tuesdays (Shravan Mangal war) from July -August, in the month of Shravan. Let us go through the details to know more about this vrat.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022: Date

Shravan month is going to have an exciting start from 14 July 2022 and continue until 12 August 2022. As per the scheduled arrangement, the first Mangala Gauri Vrat will begin on 19 July 2022. The fast should be observed from the siddhi yoga muhurat to Bhaum Pradosh muhurat. After this, the second time fast will begin on 26 July 2022 i.e. on the auspicious day of monthly Shivratri. After this, the third Gauri Vrat will occur on the day of Nagpanchami on 02 August 2022. The fourth and last Mangala Gauri Vrat will be conducted on 09 August 2022 on the day of Bhauma Pradosh.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022: Puja Rituals

After taking a bath in the early morning hours, wear fresh set of clothes, and place a chowki for the puja and cover it with a red cloth on which idols of Parvati and Ganesha must be arranged. Prepare a lamp with wheat flour and light it. After worshipping her with haldi, Kumkum, betel nuts and Akshat, recite the Mangal Gauri stotra. Offer naivedya/bhog and conduct Aarti as per the traditional method and regulations. Fold your hands, on your chest, and pray to her to forgive all your indiscretions and follies, committed unknowingly or knowingly. Along with this, offer 16 rings to the mother. Remember to fast during the day and break it only in the evening. Next day, take the Goddess Gauri's idol near a river or pond to do Gauri visarjan (immersion in water in the pond). Precautions have to be observed while conducting the Mangal Gauri Vrat. While the vrat is going on, strictly avoid consuming tamsic items like non vegetarian food and alcohol.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022: Mantra/Jaap:

सर्वमंगल मांगल्ये शिवे सवार्थ साधिके।

शरण्येत्र्यंबके गौरी नारायणी नमोस्तुते।।

Sarva mangala mangalye, shive sarvartha sadhike

Sharanye tryambake gauri naaraayani namosthuthe

Meaning: The mantra is dedicated to Goddess (Salutations to You O Narayani) Who is the Auspicious amongst the most auspicious? Who is auspiciousness personified? Who fulfills all the final objectives of the Devotees? And who is the ultimate Refuge, with Three Eyes and a Shining Face? (Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha are the four objectives or the final purusharthas of human life).

Mangal Gauri Vrat 2022: Legend

Dharmapala was an extremely wealthy merchant, who was blessed with every creature comfort except an offspring. The couple were in extreme grief about this and worshipped all the deities with immense faith and dedication. As a result, they were blessed with a male offspring, who, at the time of birth, as per the astrologer's words, had very short life expectancy, of about 16 years, which saddened the couple. He was destined to die of snake bite. But hope is the last to die, and hence they brought him up with utmost care and love. Before he turned 16, the parents got him married to a girl, whose mother had been diligently performing Mangal Gouri Vrat from a long time.

Since the mother had earned a lot of punya due to the vrat, the daughter naturally had blessings that had eradicated any chances of widowhood in her life. Dharmapal's son lived on for 100 years. This proved inspiring to scores of married women who began to regularly perform Mangal Gauri vrat in their households hoping to be blessed with a long-lasting marital bliss and long-lived husband.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022: Benefits

Household will thrive on a healthy and prosperous note.

The devotee will be blessed with marital bliss, harmony, and concord.

All blood disorders are kept at bay

It neutralizes the inimical planetary effects.

The Mangalgauri grants the luck to win the litigations and silence the opposition from the people.

The vrat blesses with abundance and affluence so that debts and loans can be cleared.

Any Manglik dosha in the horoscope of girls is mitigated

Peace of mind and ideal spouse are guaranteed.

It promises advancement in both the worldly and the other worldly realms or lokas.

