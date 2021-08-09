Just In

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2021: Dates, Puja Timings And Significance
Sawan month or Shravan month is considered to be one of the most auspicious months of the Hindu Calendar. It is during this month that people seek Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Gauri's blessings by offering prayers and fasting.
It is during this time that devotees of Lord Shiva observe a day-long fast on all Mondays (Somwars) and those are known as Sawan Somwar Vrats. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva with a whole heart in this month bestows happiness, success and prosperity to the people. Apart from Mondays, all Tuesdays (Mangalwar) of this month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati.
Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed by married women, especially newlyweds, to seek conjugal bliss from Goddess Gauri. It is also known as Sri Mangala Gowri Vratham in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the rest of South India. 10 August is the first Mangala Gauri Vrat day of Shravan 2021. Scroll down the article to know more.
This year, Mangala Gauri Vrat will fall on 10 August and the dates for the states- Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand are mentioned below.
Mangala Gauri Vrat 2021: Purnimant Calendar
- Shravana Begins (North): July 25, 2021, Sunday
- First Mangala Gauri Vrat: July 27, 2021, Tuesday
- Second Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 3, 2021, Tuesday
- Third Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 10, 2021, Tuesday
- Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 17, 2021, Tuesday
- Shravana Ends: August 22, 2021, Sunday
Mangala Gauri Vrat 2021: Amanta Lunar Calendar
Mangala Gauri Vrat dates for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are as follows:
- Shravana Begins (South): August 9, 2021, Monday
- First Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 10, 2021, Tuesday
- Second Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 17, 2021, Tuesday
- Third Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 24, 2021, Tuesday
- Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 31, 2021, Tuesday
- Fifth Mangala Gauri Vrat: September 7, 2021, Tuesday
- Shravana Ends: September 7, 2021, Tuesday