Mangala Gauri Vrat 2021: Dates, Puja Timings And Significance

Sawan month or Shravan month is considered to be one of the most auspicious months of the Hindu Calendar. It is during this month that people seek Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Gauri's blessings by offering prayers and fasting.

It is during this time that devotees of Lord Shiva observe a day-long fast on all Mondays (Somwars) and those are known as Sawan Somwar Vrats. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva with a whole heart in this month bestows happiness, success and prosperity to the people. Apart from Mondays, all Tuesdays (Mangalwar) of this month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati.

Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed by married women, especially newlyweds, to seek conjugal bliss from Goddess Gauri. It is also known as Sri Mangala Gowri Vratham in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the rest of South India. 10 August is the first Mangala Gauri Vrat day of Shravan 2021. Scroll down the article to know more.

This year, Mangala Gauri Vrat will fall on 10 August and the dates for the states- Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand are mentioned below.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2021: Purnimant Calendar

Shravana Begins (North): July 25, 2021, Sunday

July 25, 2021, Sunday First Mangala Gauri Vrat: July 27, 2021, Tuesday

July 27, 2021, Tuesday Second Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 3, 2021, Tuesday

August 3, 2021, Tuesday Third Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 10, 2021, Tuesday

August 10, 2021, Tuesday Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 17, 2021, Tuesday

August 17, 2021, Tuesday Shravana Ends: August 22, 2021, Sunday

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2021: Amanta Lunar Calendar

Mangala Gauri Vrat dates for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Shravana Begins (South): August 9, 2021, Monday

August 9, 2021, Monday First Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 10, 2021, Tuesday

August 10, 2021, Tuesday Second Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 17, 2021, Tuesday

August 17, 2021, Tuesday Third Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 24, 2021, Tuesday

August 24, 2021, Tuesday Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat: August 31, 2021, Tuesday

August 31, 2021, Tuesday Fifth Mangala Gauri Vrat: September 7, 2021, Tuesday

September 7, 2021, Tuesday Shravana Ends: September 7, 2021, Tuesday

Story first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 16:49 [IST]