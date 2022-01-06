Just In
- 1 hr ago World’s Most Advanced Artificial Heart To Be Developed By IIT Kanpur With Hridyantra
- 4 hrs ago Planning On Underarm Waxing? When Should You Not Wax? Things To Keep In Mind!
- 10 hrs ago COVID Antiviral Drug Molnupiravir Has Major Safety Concerns: ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava
- 14 hrs ago New Guidelines For Home Isolation Of Mild, Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients: What You Need To Know
Don't Miss
- Finance Power CPSEs Capex Rises 47 Percent to Rs 40k Crore In Apr-Dec
- Movies Gal Gadot Admits Celebrity Sing-Along Of Imagine From 2020 Was 'In Poor Taste’
- News 10 times hotter than Sun’s nucleus, China's 'artificial sun' smashes 1000-second fusion world record
- Technology CES 2022: Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Limited Edition Smartwatch With SD 4100 Chip Announced
- Sports Irving returns as Nets snap three-game skid against Pacers, Jokic triple-double as Nuggets lose
- Automobiles Toyota Innova Crysta Price Hike & New Variants Announced: Price Starts At Rs 16.98 Lakh
- Education KPSC AE JE Answer Key 2021: Download KPSC AE JE Key Answers 2021, Submit Objections Till January 12
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In Winter Of 2022
Makar Sankranti 2022: Donate These Things According To Your Zodiac Sign
The festival of Makar Sankranti holds great importance in Hinduism. In the year 2022, the festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Friday, 14 January. This day holds spiritual significance and therefore, many events are associated with this day. It is on this day that the Sun God turns Uttarayan.
Also, with Makar Sankranti, the Kharmas time comes to an end and once again the auspicious works begin. Special importance has also been given for bathing and donating on the day of Sankranti. It is believed that by doing virtuous acts like charity on this day, special blessings of Sun God can be obtained. Scroll through this article, to know what you can donate according to the zodiac sign on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
The people of Aries should take bath in a holy river. After this, you can donate woollen and silk clothes, khichdi, sweets, sesame seeds, sweet rice and pulses etc.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
To get the blessings of the Sun God you can donate mustard oil, black sesame, black urad, urad dal khichdi.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You must donate black sesame, mustard oil, gram flour laddus, khichdi, umbrella to the needy people on the occasion of Sankranti.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
You can earn merit by donating yellow coloured clothes, khichdi, gram dal, brass utensils, whole turmeric, fruits etc.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, you can donate red coloured clothes, masoor dal, khichdi etc. to get auspicious results.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, you must donate green clothes, khichdi, whole moong, groundnut etc.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
On this Makar Sankranti, you must donate hot clothes, khichdi, fruits, sugar candy etc.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Donate sesame seeds, jaggery, khichdi and blankets etc. to the needy. You will definitely get the blessings of the Sun God.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
You should donate red colored clothes, groundnut, red sandalwood, sesame etc. on the occasion of Sankranti.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
The event of Sun entering Capricorn is called Makar Sankranti. Therefore, this day is very special for you. Donate blankets, clothes, khichdi etc. on this occasion.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
On the day of Makar Sankranti, you can donate hot clothes, oil, khichdi etc.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You can donate khichdi, groundnut, jaggery, sesame etc. on the day of Makar Sankranti.
- faith mysticismMithun Sankranti 2021: Here Are The Date, Muhurta And Puja Vidhi For This Day
- wellnessPongal, Til Laddu And More: Health Benefits Of Foods Prepared During Sankranti
- recipesMakar Sankranti: Recipe For Til Ke Ladoo
- festivalsMakar Sankranti 2022: Cultural Significance Of Having Khichdi On This Festival
- recipesMakar Sankranti: How To Prepare Dal Khichdi On This Festival
- festivalsMakar Sankranti 2022: Things To Do And Avoid On This Day
- festivalsPongal: Know About The 4-Day Festival Celebration In Tamil Nadu In January
- festivalsKarka Sankranti 2020: Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Day
- festivalsHappy Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes, Facebook And Whatsapp Messages In English To Send To Loved Ones
- faith mysticismMakar Sankranti: Tips To Worship Sun God On This Day
- festivalsMakar Sankranti: 5 Reasons This Festival Is Celebrated In India
- zodiac signsSingh Sankranti Today, Sun Enters Leo; Impacts On Zodiacs For The Next One Month