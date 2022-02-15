Magha Purnima 2022: Remedies To Follow For Success, Prosperity As Per Your Zodiac Signs Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

According to the Hindu calendar, the full moon of every month marks the beginning of a new month and the month of Magha has started on 18 January 2022. Magha month is known as the 11th month of the Hindu calendar. This month will end on 16 February. It is one of the most auspicious and religious months from the point of view of Hindu customs. On this day, the full moon date will remain till 10.26 in the night. Therefore, Punya Kaal will remain for the whole day.

In Magh month, which is also known as Maghi or Magha month, charity, fasting and bathing, especially bathing in the Ganges, have special significance. Scroll down the article to know the measures that one can follow as per their zodiac signs to bring success and prosperity in their lives.

Aries: 21 March - 19 April For economic prosperity, happiness, peace, wealth and to get relief from debts, on Magha Purnima, worship Lord Shiva with sugarcane juice and offer lentils to a black stone Shivling on this auspicious day to get rid of your problems. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the day of Magha Purnima, you may offer Naivedya of Makhane Kheer to Goddess Lakshmi. Offer 108 roses to the Goddess and chant Shree Mantra as well. This will increase happiness and prosperity. Also, you may acquire wealth during this time. Gemini: 21 May - 20 June To remove the problems, take bath by putting black sesame in the bathing water in the morning on Magh Purnima. After you cleanse yourself feed green coriander to the cows. Donate green vegetables to a Ganesh temple. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the day of Magha Purnima, you need to anoint Lord Shiva with saffron milk. Apply saffron tilak yourself on your head, throat and navel. This will not only solve the problems, but will also get rid of financial troubles. Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the day of Magha Purnima, you must offer water to the Sun God while remembering the 12 names of the Sun. Offer red hibiscus flowers by writing 'Om' with red sandalwood on Shivling. Distribute wheat, jaggery among the poor. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September To get rid of their problems, you should distribute sweets made of sesame as prasad on the day of Magha Purnima. Perform abhishek of Shani Dev with sesame oil. Also offer 108 Durva to Ganesha. Libra: 23 September - 22 October To overcome the problems of you, donate wheat, jaggery and rice to the poor. Offer sweet milk to the Peepal tree at 12 noon and take 108 rounds around the tree. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November To solve your problems, anoint Shiva with raw milk and apply naivedya to sweets made from jaggery. Make a tripund on the Shivling with red sandalwood. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You should anoint Shiva with honey on the day of Magha Purnima. Offer Naivedya of sweets made from gram flour to Shiva. Offer turmeric-kumkum to Goddess Parvati, all the problems will go away. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January you should visit Hanuman or Shani temple on Magha Purnima. Provide food to the poor and beggars. Feed one and a quarter kilograms of gram soaked in mustard oil to the black horse. Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the day of Magha Purnima, should put a red cloth tricolour flag on the summit in the Hanuman temple. Your financial troubles will be resolved and good news will be received from all sides. Pisces: 19 February - 20 March On the day of Magha Purnima, you should donate yellow fruits to the poor. Worship a banana tree and worship it by wrapping raw cotton around it 108 times. Offer sweets made of yellow pulses on this day. Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 16:48 [IST]