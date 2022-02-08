Magh Gupt Navratri 2022: Know Dates, Puja Timings, Puja Rituals, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Magh Gupt Navratri or Gupt Navratri has already begun from Wednesday, 2 February 2022 and will continue till Friday, 11 February 2022. Goddess Durga is worshipped on all 9 days during the festival. On the first day of Gupt Navratri, Ghatastapana is performed. There are strict rituals and puja vidhi that one needs to follow these days.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2022: Date, Time

Maghi Navratri will begin on 02 February and end on 11 February. The date of Ghatasthapana is from 7.09 am to 8.31 am in the morning. During this, you can worship by setting up an urn. Devotees also do tantric practise during this period.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2022: Puja Vidhi And Rituals

On the auspicious occasion of Magh Gupt Navratri, 10 Mahavidyas are worshipped. Devotees worship Goddess Kali, Tara Devi, Tripura Sundari, Bhuvaneshwari, Mata Chhinnamasta, Tripura Bhairavi, Maa Dhrumavati, Maa Banglamukhi, Matangi and Kamala Devi on these days. This year, Gupta Navratri will begin with Ravi Yoga and Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga and that means one can earn a lot of blessings and desired results on completing the puja. Also, it is said that one can acquire a lot of wealth during this time.

At midnight, on this auspicious day, Goddess Durga is worshipped and Her idol is installed which is then decorated with vermillion and red colour dupatta or chunri. After this, kalash is kept at her feet which is decorated with flowers, and food items are placed beside her which is later distributed as prasad. Red flowers are offered to the Goddess and lamps filled with mustard oil or Diyas are lit.'Om du Durgayai Namah' is chanted by devotees.

On these days, Goddess Durga is worshipped every morning and red flowers are offered to her. Siddha Kunjika Stotra is recited and also devotees pray to get rid of their debts. White flowers are also offered in the morning and in the evening.

To solve financial issues, 9 cloves are kept in a red cloth and offered to Goddess Durga on these 9 days. Aarti is performed by adding camphor daily. On the 9th day, the cloves are tied and kept in a red cloth to secure it.

On the evening of this festival, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped and a lamp or diya lit with ghee is kept in the front of her idol. Shrisukta is recited and 'Aim Hreem Klein Chamundayai Vichai Jwal Hum Sanlam Phat Swaha' is chanted 108 times to please the Goddess. Also, a raw yarn is blended with turmeric to turn it yellow and is placed around the Goddess' neck. It is believed that by doing this, one will acquire wealth and businessmen will reap profits.

Apart from this, there are a few rituals that one needs to avoid during Magh Gupt Navratri. If one doesn't abstain from certain rituals then Goddess Durga is believed to become angry.

There must be an ambience of happiness and peace in the home and no negative energy should fill the space.

Husband and wife must practice the rules of Brahmacharya for these 9 days.

Abstain from wearing dark coloured clothes like purple, blue or black on these days.

Consume a satvik food prepared without garlic and onion, also abstain from non-vegetarian food and liquor on these days.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2022: History And Significance

On the nine days of Gupt Navratri, Durga Saptashati is recited. The fast is completed by worshipping the girl on the day of Ashtami or Navami. In Gupt Navratri, worship and worship of Goddess Durga is more difficult and Mother is worshipped in secret, that is why it is called Gupt Navratri. During the worship of 10 Mahavidyas in Gupt Navratri, the eternal flame is lit. The goddess is worshipped in the morning and evening. Sadhaks who do Tantra Sadhana, do a spiritual practice of ten Mahavidyas during Gupt Navratri.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2022: Celebrations

Since ancient times, people have believed in the auspicious festival of Gupt Navratri. It is a celebration of source of power and some believe that by chanting certain mantras one will get relief from certain problems and any obstacles that is on their way of the success will diminish. Therefore, significant mantras for siddhi is chanted such as Om Eem Hreem Klein Chamundayai Vichai, Om Clean Sarvabadha Vinirmuk to Blessed Dhanya Sutanyavit, Manno Mat Prasaden Bhavishyati Na Sanchayah Clean Om, Om Shrim Hreem Hasau: Hoon Phat Nilasaraswatye Swaha etc.

