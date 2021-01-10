Lohri 2021: Date, Significance And Puja Vidhi Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

In the northern states of India, Lohri is considered to be a major festival. However, with the growing popularity of the festival, people in most parts of the country celebrate the festival. On this day, people prepare revdi, peanuts, gajak and jiggery and offer the same to the holy fire of Lohri. While offering the things to the fire, people also revolve around the fire. This year the festival will be observed on 13 January 2021.

Significance Of Lohri

Lohri is usually celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, though both the festivals are similar.

People enjoy this festival, by walking around the fire and singing and dancing.

Punjabi men perform Bhangra while women perform gidda which are basically the Punjabi folk dance.

It is said that the word Lohdi has been derived from two different words namely Lah meaning dried upper leaf and Dhi meaning Revdi.

People worship new crops on Lohdi and express their gratitude to nature.

Listening to the story of Dulla Batti is considered to have great significance.

Puja Vidhi

One should worship Lohri while facing the west direction.

The puja should begin by first placing the picture or portrait of Mahadev on a piece of black cloth.

Now light an earthen lamp in front of the picture of the Goddess and offer vermillion to her.

You also need to offer Belpatra to the Goddess along with camphor in coconut shells, revdi, corn and peanuts.

Now revolve around the fire at least 7 times.

Chant 'Om Sati Shambhavi Shivpriya Swaha' with dedication.