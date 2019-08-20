Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Why Safety Should Come First In Dahi Handi Celebration? Festivals oi-Shivangi Karn

When Krishna Janmashtami is around the corner, the discussion on Dahi Handi celebration can't be missed out. Marked by the birthday of Lord Krishna, this enthusiastic festival of all the time is celebrated across different states of India. In Mumbai and Pune, it is known as Gokulashtami while in other states, it is famous as Krishna Janmashtami. On this day, communities of people gather together and take part in the Dahi handi celebration. Music, dance, colours, and shows complete the festival.

Why Safety Should Come First In Dahi Handi Celebration?

The most important question that needs immediate attention is 'Why Safety Should Come First In Dahi Handi Celebration'? To mention, Dahi Handi celebration is an activity performed by teams (known as Govindas) on Janmashtami in which they form a human pyramid to reach and break the earthen pot hanged at a height of 20 feet or more. When a certain team breaks the handi (earthen pot) filled with Dahi (or other milk-made delicacies), they are declared as a winner and a prize is handed over to them at the end of the show.

The pyramid formed is usually 9-tiers or below and each team is given three chances to break the handi. As thousands of Govindas participate in the festival with equal enthusiasm to win the prize that ranges between 1lakh to 12 lakh, the security of the participants come at high risk.

A report published in the Journal of Postgraduate Medicine says. "There is a considerable risk of serious, life-threatening injuries inherent to human pyramid formation and descent in the Dahihandi festival".

In the year 2012, around 225 govindas were injured while one was in the casualty. Last year, two govindas died while more than 85 were seriously injured after falling from the height. The total of 1171 govindas is observed to be injured in the last 5 years, as per the state government information.

This makes the safety of the govindas more prominent on the eve of Janamashtami.

Insurance Compulsory For Dahi Handi Participants

This year, the rules of Dahi Handi celebration has changed for good. The Mumbai police have made it compulsory for the participants to obtain an insurance policy of Rs. 10 lakh to get the permission of participating in the competition.

This new rule has made many public and private companies to come up with benefitting insurance packages for the govindas.

Dahi Handi Utsav Samanway Samiti has bought an amazing spot insurance scheme where the participants can register for insurance at the spot and take part in the competition. Also, the height of the handi was ordered not to exceed above 20 feet.

Some Safety Measures For Govindas

To ensure that no more lives are lost during the ceremony and people carry the same spirit throughout the competition, certain safety measures should be kept in mind. The safety measures are as follows:

Never drink if you are participating in the celebration

Don't participate if you have not practised it enough

Stay hydrated whole day long

Keep first aid or ensure that the organisers have availability for the same

Wear helmet and knee cap

Protect your eyes from the colours used during the celebration

Remember, it's the spirit of the game which should be taken care, not the money