Kali Puja 2021: Best Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Status for Your Loved Ones

In Sanskrit, Goddess Kali means 'She Who Is Black' or 'She Who Is Death'. She symbolises the power to destroy evil. Every year Kali Puja which is also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja is celebrated on the new moon day (Dipannita Amavasya) of the Hindu month Kartik which usually coincides with Diwali and it is mostly celebrated in regions of eastern and northeastern India like Bengal, Chittagong, Sylhet, Rangpur, Bihar(Mithila), Odisha and Assam. Most of the time, Diwali and Kali Puja fall on the same date.

The Kali Puja Nishita time will begin from 11:39 PM and continue till 12:31 AM, Nov 05. The duration will be 00 Hours 52 Mins. Amavasya tithi will begin 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021, and will end on 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021.

Devotees believe that Goddess Kali was incarnated from the forehead of Goddess Durga after the Gods lost a battle with the demons. Therefore, Goddess Kali, who is the most aggressive form of Adishakti killed and slaughtered all the demons. It is believed that she kept killing whoever came in their way until Lord Shiva intervened and laid down in front of her. In her rage, she didn't realise and stepped out on him and her tongue stuck out in astonishment.

While we are maintaining social distancing and staying at home to keep ourselves safe owing to this pandemic, and we are unable to meet our loved ones to greet them in person, here is a list of curated heartwarming messages, quotes, greetings, Facebook and Whatsapp status for your loved ones to celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja.

Kali Puja 2021: Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Wishes And Status For Your Loved Ones On Diwali

May Goddess Kali give you the willpower to fight obstacles and fill your life with happiness and Joy. Happy Kali Puja to you and your family!

Wishing you a very happy Diwali and Kali Puja. May the divine blessings of Maa Kali be with you and your loved ones.

May this Diwali you light a lamp of joy and spread happiness to everyone around you. Happy Kali Puja!

Let us capture the spirit of the festival in the true sense and spread love and light up everyone's world. Have a happy and blessed Diwali!

May the warmth and splendour surround you throughout the year. Warm Diwali wishes to you and your family.

May Goddess Kali give you the courage to face all the challenges and be victorious. I wish you that you will cross all obstacles. Happy Diwali and Kali Puja!

May the season of Diwali fill your home with happiness, peace and joy. Happy Kali Puja!

May the light of Diwali remove all the darkness of your life and light it with happiness and peace. Sending Warm Wishes on Kali Puja.

May the colours of rangoli in Diwali fill your life with smiles, laughter and unbound happiness. Wishing you a very Happy Diwali!

May the echoes of chants bring prosperity, and the shine of diyas light your life with happiness. Happy Diwali and Kali Puja!

Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:15 [IST]