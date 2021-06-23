Just In
Kabirdas Jayanti 2021: Muhurat And Significance Of The Festival
Every year Kabirdas Jayanti is observed on the Jyeshtha Purnima Tithi. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Saint Kabirdas who was also a renowned poet and social reformer. He lived during the 15th century. This year the date falls on 24 June 2021. Today we are here to tell you about the festival in detail. Scroll down to read on.
Muhurat For Kabirdas Jayanti
The Kabirdas Jayanti is observed on the Purnima Tithi in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. This year the festival will be celebrated on 24 June 2021. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 02:02 am on 24 June 2021 and will stay till 10:39 PM on 24 June 2021. The Brahma Muhurat on Kabirdas Jayanti will be from 04:48 AM to 05:36 AM on the same date. The Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:57 AM to 12:44 PM whereas the Godhuli Muhurat will be from 06:05 PM to 06:29 PM.
Significance
- Saint Kabirdas is considered to be the saint of both the Hindu and Islamic communities.
- The poems of Kabirdas are considered quite inspiring and full of meaning.
- The birth and death of Kabirdas are unknown even today.
- According to some mythological story, a Muslim weaver found infant Kabirdas near the banks of a river.
- However, people believe that he was born during the year 1440 in Varanasi. He died in Maghar. Kabirdas fought against the belief that dying in Varanasi can help in attaining salvation whereas dying in Maghar can lead one to hell.
- As per the folk stories, when Kabirdas died, both the Hindu and Muslim communities fought for cremating the body as per their traditions and beliefs. While they were fighting, a voiceover asked them to lift the cloth from the dead body. When the cover was lifted, people saw there were two flowers instead of the body of Kabirdas.
- As a result, the people of Maghar constructed a tomb and samadhi sthal as well for Kabirdas.
- 28 June 2018, marked the 500th death anniversary of Saint Kabirdas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of Saint Kabir Academy which happens to be a research institute in Maghar.