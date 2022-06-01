June 2022: List Of Festivals And Vrats In This Month Festivals oi-Deepannita Das

According to the Gregorian calendar, the sixth month of the year begins in June. Spiritually, this month is special in many ways and is considered very auspicious. As per the Hindu calendar, June will start from the second date of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month.

There are major festivals such as Rambha Tritiya, monthly Shivratri, Kabir Jayanti, Ganga Dussehra, Nirjala Ekadashi, etc that will be observed this month. Read through this article, to know about the name and exact dates of all the significant vrats (fasts) and festivals in the month of June 2022.

1. Rambha Tritiya (02 June 2022)

On the occasion of Rambha Tritiya, married women observe a fast for the long life of their husbands and the prosperity of their children. Whereas unmarried girls fast on this day with the wish of a good groom. On the third day of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month, it is celebrated. Apsara Rambha is worshipped on this day.

2. Ganga Dussehra (09 June 2022)

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month. On this day Ganga Mata is worshipped with full rituals. The importance of bathing in the Ganges has been told on this day. This year the festival of Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on 09 June.

3. Nirjala Ekadashi 2022 (11 June 2022)

Ekadashi date has special significance in Hinduism. Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month is known as Nirjala Ekadashi. This year the fast of Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on Saturday, 11 June. Of all the Ekadashi dates, Nirjala Ekadashi is said to be the most fruitful.

4. Sant Kabir Jayanti, Vat Savitri Vrat Purnima (14 June 2022)

In many places, the fast of Vat Savitri is observed on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month. On this day married women observe fast throughout the day and worship the Vat tree to seek the blessings of their husband's long life. The birth anniversary of Sant Kabir will also be celebrated on this day i.e. 14 June.

5. Yogini Ekadashi (24 June 2022)

Yogini Ekadashi fast is observed every year on the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month. On this day Lord Vishnu is worshipped with full rituals. It is a belief that by observing this fast, sins committed unknowingly or unknowingly are destroyed and happiness comes in life.

6. Monthly Shivratri (27 June 2022)

The Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of every month is celebrated as Monthly Shivaratri. Mahadev is worshipped on this day. Like Shivratri and Mahashivratri, the special significance of the monthly Shivaratri that comes every month has been told. The person who remembers Lord Shiva with a sincere heart, there is definitely a blessing on him.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.