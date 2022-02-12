Jaya Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

When Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha happens in the Magha month then it is known as Jaya Ekadashi. All the Ekadashi dates in the year are said to be dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day Lord Vishnu is worshiped keeping in mind the ancient traditions and rituals.

Devotees believe that by observing the Ekadashi fast one attains salvation and one gets freedom from the sufferings in the present life. On this day, people ask for forgiveness from Lord Vishnu for the sins committed knowingly or unknowingly. Know the date, time, aarti to chant and significance of Vrat Katha on the auspicious occasion of Jaya Ekadashi.

Jaya Ekadashi 2022: Date And Puja Muhurta

This year Jaya Ekadashi will be celebrated on Saturday, 12 February, 2022. On 13 Feb, Parana Time will begin from 07:01 am and continue till 09:15 am. On Parana Day, Dwadashi End Moment is 18:42. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 13:52 on Feb 11, 2022 and Ekadashi Tithi ends at 16:27 on Feb 12, 2022.

Jaya Ekadashi 2022: History And Significance

Parana means breaking the fast and it holds immense significance. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not doing Parana within Dwadashi is similar to an offence.

On the auspicious occasion of Jaya Ekadashi strict fasting is observed by devotees and is considered to be one of the strictest fasts. They also pray to Lord Vishu with full devotion on this day. Some also stay awake at night during the fast to get Baikunth. Sadhus offer things close to their heart as charity and recite Ekadashi Aarti to get blessings.

Jaya Ekadashi 2022: Aarti To Chant

ॐ जय एकादशी, जय एकादशी, जय एकादशी माता । विष्णु पूजा व्रत को धारण कर, शक्ति मुक्ति पाता ।। ॐ।। तेरे नाम गिनाऊं देवी, भक्ति प्रदान करनी । गण गौरव की देनी माता, शास्त्रों में वरनी ।।ॐ।। मार्गशीर्ष के कृष्णपक्ष की उत्पन्ना, विश्वतारनी जन्मी। शुक्ल पक्ष में हुई मोक्षदा, मुक्तिदाता बन आई।। ॐ।। पौष के कृष्णपक्ष की, सफला नामक है, शुक्लपक्ष में होय पुत्रदा, आनन्द अधिक रहै ।। ॐ ।। नाम षटतिला माघ मास में, कृष्णपक्ष आवै। शुक्लपक्ष में जया, कहावै, विजय सदा पावै ।। ॐ ।। विजया फागुन कृष्णपक्ष में शुक्ला आमलकी, पापमोचनी कृष्ण पक्ष में, चैत्र महाबलि की ।। ॐ ।। चैत्र शुक्ल में नाम कामदा, धन देने वाली, नाम बरुथिनी कृष्णपक्ष में, वैसाख माह वाली ।। ॐ ।। शुक्ल पक्ष में होय मोहिनी अपरा ज्येष्ठ कृष्णपक्षी, नाम निर्जला सब सुख करनी, शुक्लपक्ष रखी।। ॐ ।। योगिनी नाम आषाढ में जानों, कृष्णपक्ष करनी। देवशयनी नाम कहायो, शुक्लपक्ष धरनी ।। ॐ ।। कामिका श्रावण मास में आवै, कृष्णपक्ष कहिए। श्रावण शुक्ला होय पवित्रा आनन्द से रहिए।। ॐ ।। अजा भाद्रपद कृष्णपक्ष की, परिवर्तिनी शुक्ला। इन्द्रा आश्चिन कृष्णपक्ष में, व्रत से भवसागर निकला।। ॐ ।। पापांकुशा है शुक्ल पक्ष में, आप हरनहारी। रमा मास कार्तिक में आवै, सुखदायक भारी ।। ॐ ।। देवोत्थानी शुक्लपक्ष की, दुखनाशक मैया। पावन मास में करूं विनती पार करो नैया ।। ॐ ।। परमा कृष्णपक्ष में होती, जन मंगल करनी।। शुक्ल मास में होय पद्मिनी दुख दारिद्र हरनी ।। ॐ ।। जो कोई आरती एकादशी की, भक्ति सहित गावै। जन गुरदिता स्वर्ग का वासा, निश्चय वह पावै।। ॐ ।।

