Indira Ekadashi 2022:- Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Associated Legend, And Significance

Indira Ekadashi is entirely dedicated to the remembrance of Lord Vishnu. Fasting is of utmost importance on this day . As per the Gregorian calendar, September or October are the most suitable months to perform this vrat.

The day is observed on the 11th day in Bhadrapada or Ashwin month during Krishna paksha. When Ekadashi happens in Pitru Paksha then it is known as Ekadashi Shradh and that day is dedicated to pay

homage to the deceased ancestors.We have curated more information for you on Indira Ekadashi. Read on!

Indira Ekadashi 2022: Date And Time

This year, the Indira Ekadashi will be celebrated on Wednesday, 21 September 2022. Indira Ekadashi tithi will begin at 09:26 pm on 20 September 2022 and it will draw to a close at 11:34 pm on 21 September 2022. The Parana time will begin on 06:09 am on 22 Septemeber and will continue till 8:35 am on 22 September. On Parana day Dwadashi commences at 01:17 am on 23 September.

Indira Ekadashi 2022: Puja Rituals

After the customary morning rituals, Vishnu is worshipped with an elaborate puja, and prayer ritual and as usual, Ganesha Lord is invoked by prayers. Place the Shaligram on the peetham inside the puja mandir and sprinkle ganga jal on his idol. The Naivedya of flowers, fruits, and tulsi are offered as a part of the puja. Bhajans and harikatha are recited and sung after this stage. This is followed by Vishnu sahasranama and aarti. Light a diya to Tulsi during the dusk hour. Listen or read out the vrat katha. Perform the tarpan vidhi and offer food to Brahmins. Break the fast the following day by consuming fruits.

Indira Ekadashi 2022: Legend

Responding to the query of the eldest Pandavas, the Yudhisthira, about Indira ekadashi Krishna narrated a bygone story, that answered all his questions perfectly. Once, Devarshi Narad, paid an unexpected visit to the court of Indrasena, the king of Mahishmati, during Krita Yuga. Lord Narada carried the sad news that Indradyumna's father was not in peace because of some sins that came in the way of his soul liberation. Hence, Lord Narada advised him to perform the vrat of Indira Ekadashi which was powerful enough to liberate his father. Indrasena followed Narada's instructions and achieved his purpose finally. As per the festival regulations, the dashami day should be earmarked for tarpan to ancestors and prayer to lord Vishnu after which, the next day of Ekadashi, the Indira vrat should be observed.

The wish to deliver the ancestor from the cycle of sins has to be expressed to Vishnu after all these observances. On Dwadashi, the vrat must be broken in the Parana time, and this ensures the ancestor's peace to their afflicted souls. Usually, it is a practice to pray to shaligram on this day. Parana must begin not on harivasara muhurta and the afternoon time. Morning time is most propitious for the parana activity. Cows and priests are offered food before the head of the family breaks the fast. The regulations for night-long prayers (jagaran) and Vishnusahsranama recitation are to be followed strictly.

Indira Ekadashi 2022: History And Significance

The Indira vrat bestows the same results that can be accrued from performing the Ashwamedha Yaga. Brahma vaivartha purana extols the benefits that this vrat can grant and narrated by Lord Krishna himself to the Yudhishtira. Not only did the ancestors escape the vicious cycle of births and deaths, they will also be freed from their sins.

Lord Vishnu is particularly appeased with the daylong fast of the devotees and grants the boon of peace and liberation to his lineage as a result of the fasting. Shradh tarpan and pinddaan are compulsory observances for this day and the naivedya has to be distributed amongst the poor and also the crows. The devotees who genuinely pray for the sake of their ancestors, get blessed by Lord Vishnu who will relieve the entire lineage of the devotee of sins and unrest and grant them material prosperity. Lord Vishnu Sahasranamam, is a Sanskrit hymn that grants peace in the three worldly realms to the ancestors as a result of which the devotee gets immeasurable happiness and prosperity.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

