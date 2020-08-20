Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Hartalika Teej is an important festival observed by Hindu married women during the monsoon season. This is the festival that marks the reunion of Goddess Parvati with Lord Shiva. Every year the festival is observed on the Tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

This year the date falls on 21 August 2020. On this day married women observe a day-long strict fast and worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva to seek their blessings. To know more about this festival;, scroll down the article to read more.

Muhurta For Hartalika Teej

Every year the festival is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha on the Tritiya Tithi in the month of Bhadrapada. This year the Tritiya Tithi will begin at 02:13 AM on 21 August 2020 and will stay till 11:02 pm on 22 August 2020. The muhurta for the Pratahkal Hartalika Puja will begin at 05:21 am on 21 August 2020 and will end at 07:55 am on the same morning. The Pradosha Kala Puja Muhurta will be from 06:11 pm on 21 August 2020 to 08:25 pm on 21 August 2020.

Rituals

On this day women observe a strict fast and worship Lord Shiva and His family by preparing their makeshift idols.

On this day, women wake up early and take a bath after freshening up.

After bathing, they get ready and do the Solah Shringar. They wear new clothes, jewellery and other sorts of things that a married woman should do as per the Hindu traditions.

Now the women make a resolution to observe a strict fast and practice austerity throughout the day.

They can also worship the deities during the evening.

While worshipping, several offerings are offered to the deities.

Women pray for the long and healthy life of their husbands and health of their children.

Now women listen to the Katha and seek blessings of their mothers-in-law and mothers along with other elders.

They then stay awake throughout the night and then break their fast on the next morning after taking a bath and worshipping the deities.

Significance

The festival is usually observed on the third day after the new moon in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.

The festival is mostly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Hartalika word has been derived from the words 'Harat' and 'Aalika' which means abduction and female friends respectively. It is said that Goddess Parvati's father wanted her to get married to Lord Vishnu whereas the Goddess wanted to marry Lord Shiva. This is when her female friends took her to a dense forest so that her father couldn't marry her to Lord Vishnu.

After the abduction, Goddess Parvati meditated and practiced strict penance for many years. She also immersed her body into the holy river of Ganga.

It is believed that Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife on the day of Hartalika Teej.

It is observed a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.