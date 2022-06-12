Hartalika Teej 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Hartalika Teej Vrat arrives on the Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya day. Hartalika Teej is observed by unmarried girls, married women, and even single women. The vrat menu consists of a grainless and waterless diet. If marital bliss is what you are lacking in your life, the Hartalika vrat is the right answer to your prayers.

Hartalika Teej festival is that divine occasion when Lord Shiva met Mata Parvati and gave His acceptance to marry her. Parvati fasted, worshipped, and performed severe austerities throughout 108 lifetimes to finally come to be accepted as Consort of Lord Shiva. The other name for Parvati is Teej mata, which symbolizes love, devotion and commitment. She blesses those who pray to her for the marital success, health, and prosperity of their husbands. Let us delve further into this topic to know more about Hartalika Teej.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Date And Time

This year Hartalika Teej 2022 will begin on Tuesday, 30 August 2022. Pratah kaal muhurtam starts at 05:58 am and ends at 08:30 am. Tritiya Tithi begins on 29 August 2022 at 03:20 pm and ends on 30 August 2022 at 03:33 pm.

Hartalika Vrat 2022: Rituals

On this day, devotees get ready, in the early hours, before sunrise, pray to their desired deity, and then begin to prepare for the puja. On this day, women get fully decked up and wear either green or red-hued attire, apply mehndi and wear a Bindi, to complete the look of a bride. The puja mandir at the home should have the clay idols of Shiva and Parvati placed on top of a banana leaf which is then kept on a plate. Bilva leaves, flowers and fruits, dhatura, and Panchamrita are offered to Lord Shiva and honey is offered to Parvati.

Karpur aarti, deep aarti , and dhoop aarti are performed at all four important muhurtas. Devotees follow Jagran the entire night (which means staying awake the whole night) and sing devotional songs. Sometimes, the vrat katha is also read out to ensure that listeners know and appreciate the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The next day, the normal routine is resumed with the Parana (breaking the fast) ritual. With the completion of all rituals, at the end of the celebrations, women get blessings from their husbands before consuming the prasad.

Hartalika Vrat 2022: Legend Associated With This Day

This story narrates the heartwarming tale of the divine love of Parvati toward Lord Shiva. She was in love with Him, while He was in deep meditation, blissfully unaware of her dedicated love. She continued Her fasting, penance, and austerities for about 100 lifetimes. Finally, she saw Lord Shiva who appeared before her, in appreciation of her immense efforts. The penance culminated in marriage between Lord Shiva and Parvati. The idol of the goddess is covered in bright colours and her figurine, made of sand and clay is carried in a palanquin. The procession also includes elephants and camels, as per the wishes of devotees.

Hartalika Vrat 2022: History And Significance

The holy offerings for this Teej vrat include sweets, rice in turmeric powder, and flowers along with coins. The vrat Katha is read out by a priest in most cases. The women are supposed to contemplate their husband's well-being throughout the time of recitation. Women try to put their best foot forward by decking themselves up in bright coloured cloths wear mehndi, bindi on their forehead etc. Goddess also adorns similar attire this day. Once the woman takes a ritualistic bath and completes her prayers, in the evening, the Parana begins. Rishi Panchami is the last and third day of the Teej fest.

Hartalika vrat is the other name given to the proverbial Gowri Habba of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in the south. The pomp and splendour of Hartalika is at the peak in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Bihar. Huge processions are drawn in the streets of north Indian cities with a loud accompaniment of songs and drums. With the puja and vrat of Gowri Devi, marital harmony is guaranteed.

