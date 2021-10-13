Happy Ayudha Pooja 2021: Saraswathi Pooja Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Texts/Messages, FB Status Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

An integral part of the Navratri festival, Ayudha Pooja means worship of instruments. Also known as 'Astra Puja', this year in 2021, the festival will be celebrated on 14 October, Thursday. It is on this day people express gratitude for all the instruments that are significant in our lives. This festival takes into consideration even the smallest of objects like needles, pins, knives, scissors, spanners and large devices such as computers, machinery, and even vehicles.

This festival is celebrated across several states in India, particularly in the southern part of the country. This auspicious day is observed on the ninth day of Navami and is popular in Tamil Nadu. There are several legends associated with this story and it is believed that since in early days weapons were used in the war as a means of defeating enemies, therefore, they were worshipped. Others believe that after killing the Buffalo demon king Mahishasura by Goddess Chamundeshwari, her weapons were kept out for worship. She is also known as the reincarnation of Goddess Parvati.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, we cannot gather with our family, friends and colleagues and celebrate this popular festival, but we do have curated Ayudha Pooja heartwarming quotes, messages, greetings, FB status and Whatsapp texts so that you can share the spirit of this festival with your loved ones.

On this auspicious day, may God Chamundeshwari bless you and fulfil your dreams. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ayudha Pooja!

Wishing you a very happy, joyous and prosperous time this Ayudha Pooja!

On this pious day, let us connect with the divine power and deliver to our clients the best performance of our lives. Happy Ayudha Puja!

May Goddess Parvati bless you to fight all the obstacles of life and achieve victory. Happy Ayudha Pooja!

Sending heartfelt wishes and love on this beautiful and auspicious occasion of Ayudha Pooja!

Let us celebrate and remember that good always triumphs over evil. Wishing you strength and success. Happy Ayudha Pooja to you and your family!

May Lord Saraswathi shower her blessings and remove obstacles from your life. Happy Ayudha Pooja to you!

Let the beauty and bliss of this vibrant festival help you to find happiness and achieve great heights. Happy Ayudha Pooja to you and your family!

May the divine light of God always guide you in the right direction and remove all obstacles from your life. Happy Ayudha Pooja!

Heartiest wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ayudha Pooja. May we all work hard and reach our dreams!

