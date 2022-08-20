Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 32 Forms Or Avatars Of Lord Ganesha Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Lord Ganesha is the slayer of obstacles, and harbinger of wisdom, success and good fortune. He is the first to be worshipped before puja to any other God commences and hence, he occupies a top place of importance amongst the Gods.

Patron of learnings and scholarship, Lord Ganesha is fondly known for his thirty-two forms, all of which are most popular and profoundly beneficial. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 31 August 2022

Here is a list of 32 names and unique features of the forms of Lord Ganesha, the very mention of which is known to bring prosperity and peace at your doorstep.

1. Bala Ganapati is the infantile form that represents abundance and fertility. He holds a banana, mango, sugarcane, and jackfruit in all his hands with his trunk pointing at his favourite sweet 'Modakam'.

2. Taruna Ganapati is the adolescent version that stands for youthful demeanour. He possesses 8 arms, that hold modakam, noose, goad, wood apple, rose apple, tusk, paddy and sugar cane.

3. Bhakti Ganapati holds a banana, a mango, coconut and a bowl of sweet kheer in all his arms. He is worshipped by farmers for a good harvest.

4. Vira Ganapati is the warrior version with 16 arms holding weapons and signifies triumph over evil.

5. Shakti Ganapati is in protective mode. One of his shakti is seated on his lap. On the other hand, Shakti Ganapati displays Abhay mudra towards his devotees.

6. Dvija Ganapati is four headed and worshipped mainly for wealth and knowledge. He holds a kamandalu, Rudraksha, a danda, and a talegari.

7. Siddhi Ganapati has a gleaming golden yellow colour, and he rules intellect and the area of success. He is seated comfortably holding a bouquet of flowers, an axe, mango, sugar cane and, in His trunk, a modakam.

8. Ucchhishta Ganapati is the guardian of culture. The creative power is seated on his lap and his hands carry the veena, a blue lotus, pomegranate, meditation beads and a stalk of paddy.

9. Vighna Ganapati means remover of obstacles. He is an eight-armed form that has a shankha and chakra in his two hands, in others, he holds a noose, goad, tusk, modakam, a bouquet of flowers, sugar cane, flower arrow, and an axe.

10. Kshipra Ganapati is known for his quick boons. He carries a noose, goad and a sprig of the kalpavriksha (wish-fulfilling) tree. Upon his trunk, he has a pot of jewels.

11. Heramba Ganapati is five faced and rides on a lion. Carrying an axe, hammer, noose, beads, broken tusk, garland, fruit and modakam in eight of His ten hands.

12. Buddhi and Siddhi are Lord Ganesha's shakti and are seated on his laps which actually signifies wisdom and achievement. His Varadha and Abhaya Mudras, or gestures of the hand, shower mercy on his devotees. Other hands hold a green Parrot, a Pomegranate, a sword, a noose, elephant goad, sprig of Kalpavriksha (Wish-fulfilling tree) and water vessel. His shaktis hold white lotuses in their hands.

13. Maha Ganapati protects from evil, help the devotee gain intellectual prowess and attain prosperity. It's believed that the worshippers of Maha Ganapati will gain intellect, prosperity and protection from evil. He is seated with his Shakti holding his broken tusk, blue lily, lotus, a pomegranate, a stalk of sugarcane, sprig of paddy and weapons.

14. Vijaya Ganapati means victory. Riding on his vehicle Mooshika, he destroys the negative energies. He carries broken tusk, noose, goad, and a ripe mango on his four arms.

15. Nritya Ganapati is the dancing Ganapati, who dances under a kalpavriksha (wish-fulfilling) tree, On his fingers, he wears rings, while on the four arms, he bears tusk, noose, goad, and Modakam.

16. Urdhava Ganapati sits in a tantric position with His shakti. He has six hands that bear a lotus, paddy, sugarcane, an arrow, broken tusk, and blue lily.

17. Ekakshara Ganapati, the four armed and three eyed form sits on Mooshika his vehicle in the padmasana pose. He holds in his hands, the noose, goad and a pomegranate.

18. Varada Ganapati is the god for wish fulfilment. He has a third eye and a crescent moon over his head. He also holds noose, goad, pot of honey in His hands and a pot of jewels in His trunk.

19. Tryakshara Ganapati represents pranava or A-U-M. You can see the broken tusk, goad, noose and mango in his hands and a Modakam in his trunk.

20. Kshipra prasada Ganapati is quick to help the virtuous and quicker to punish the wrong doings. He rests on a kusha grass throne. His big belly symbolises the universe, while His arms bear a broken tusk, the twig of Kalpavriksha, noose, an elephant goad, pomegranate, and a white lotus.

21. Haridra Ganapati is clad in golden yellow vest and ornaments, and is seated on a throne, holding broken tusk, Modakam, noose and a goad in His hands.

22. Ekadanta Ganapati with his big belly, and broken tusk, holds in his hands, broken tusk, Ladu, Japa beads mala, and an axe.

23. Srishti Ganapati is the joyous form of Ganapati which holds a noose, goad, a perfect mango, and His tusk. He represents selflessness and sacrifice.

24. Uddanda Ganapati stands for justice. He is seated with one of his shaktis and is in a blazing angry mood. In his ten hands, he holds a pot of jewels, a blue lily, sugar cane, mace, lotus flower, a sprig of paddy, pomegranate, noose, garland, and his broken tusk.

25. Rinamochana Ganapati frees the worshipper from feeling guilty and rids him of his worldly bondage. He wields a noose, goad, rose apple and broken tusk.

26. Dhundi Ganapati is sought after by his devotees. With his four arms, he holds tusk japamala, rudraksha beads, axe and a small pot of jewels.

27. Dvimukha Ganapati is double faced and his four arms wield the goad, noose, a pot of gems and his broken tusk symbolising self-sacrifice.

28. Trimukha Ganapati, true to his name, is three faced and protects and blesses his devotees. He rests on a golden lotus, and bears a noose, goad, beads and a pot of nectar.

29. Simha Ganapati is the fearless form that holds lions to show his strength and valour. He also carries a kalpavriksha (wish-fulfilling tree) sprig, the vina, a lotus blossom, flower bouquet and a pot of jewels.

30. Yoga Ganapati resembles the yogic form, glowing like the morning rays of the sun, he is in a meditative pose while his hands hold a stalk of sugar cane, a staff, prayer beads, and a noose.

31. Durga Ganapati stands for the triumph of good over evil. He wields a bow, arrow, noose, goad, prayer beads, broken tusk and a rose apple in His hands.

32. Sankatahara Ganapati eliminates all difficulties. He sits on a red lotus and holds a noose, goad and a bowl of payasam in His hands. In his right-hand he shows the Varadha mudra to signify his blessings towards his devotees.

