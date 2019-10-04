Dussehra Quiz: Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know Dussehra Festivals oi-Neha Ghosh

Navratri is a major festival celebrated across India. The festival goes on for nine days and on the 10th day, Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, is celebrated. Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil.

In different parts of the country, it is celebrated for different reasons. One part of the country observes Dussehra as the day Lord Rama defeated Ravana after a long nine days' battle to free his wife, Sita. While another part of the country considers Dussehra to be the day Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasur.

Interestingly, on the day of Dussehra, Arjuna managed to kill soldiers to defeat all the Kuru warriors including Drona, Bhishma, Karna, Kripa and Ashwatthama and a lot more.

Take a look at our Dussehra quiz and put your knowledge to test. Type in your answers in the comment section below!

1. Durga Puja is performed for ____ days.

a) 3

b) 7

c) 6

d) 9

2. With which weapon did Lord Rama kill Ravana?

a) Pashupastra

b) Brahmastra

c) Nagastra

d) Shastra

3. On Dusshera, whose effigies are burnt along with Ravana?

a) Meghnad & Vibhishan

b) Kumbhkaran & Sugreeva

c) Meghnad & Sugreeva

d) Kumbhkaran & Meghnad

4. In West Bengal, which Goddess is worshipped during Navratri?

a) Goddess Durga

b) Goddess Lakshmi

c) Goddess Kali

d) Goddess Saraswati

5. Dussehra is celebrated on the _________ day of the Hindu autumn lunar month of Ashvin.

a) Second

b) Third

c) First

d) Tenth

