Diwali 2019: Date, Muhurat And Significance

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India. The festival indicates the triumph of light over darkness and this year it will be celebrated on 27 October.

Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word Deepavali which means a row of lights. The celebrations start from Dhanteras on 25 October, Chhoti Diwali on 26 October, and Diwali on 27 October.

Significance Of Diwali

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls on the day of Amavasya or new moon in the month of Karthik. Diwali is referred to as Deepapratipadutsava in the 17th century Sanskrit play Nagananda. In this play, newly-wed couples were gifted lamps in remembrance of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi's marriage. So, on this day most Hindus worship and seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

According to a popular legend, Diwali is also celebrated on this day because Lord Rama and Sita returned after 14 years of exile and the people of Ayodhya lit multiple clay lamps or diyas to celebrate their homecoming.

How Is Diwali Celebrated?

People go to visit their friends and relatives with boxes of sweets. These sweets include kaju barfi, rasgulla, coconut ladoo, and gulab jamun. Dry fruits and nuts and other savoury snacks such as bhujiya, kachori, gathiya, chakli, and samosa are also distributed on Diwali.

Puja Muhurat For Diwali

27 October, 2019 (Sunday): Diwali lagna puja

Amavasya tithi begins at 12:23 pm on 27 October, 2019 and the amavasya tithi ends at 09:08 am on 28 October, 2019

Kumbha lagna muhurat (afternoon): 02:14 pm to 03:42 pm

Duration: 01 hr 27 min

Vrishabha lagna muhurat (evening): 06:42 pm to 08:38 pm

Duration: 01 hr 56 min

28 October, 2019 (Monday): Simha lagna muhurat (midnight) - 01:12 am to 03:30 am

Duration: 02 hr 17 min