Dhanu Sankranti 2022: Know About The Muhurta And Significance Of This Day

Dhanu Sankranti is a very auspicious day and it is also known as the Dhanu Sankraman. This day is particularly important for people belonging to the Hindu community. The day is believed to occur on the day when the Sun enters the Dhanu or Sagittarius sign.

This year the date falls on 16 December 2022. In order to observe the day, people usually perform puja on this day. Those who don't know much about this day and want to know what it is and how it is celebrated can scroll down the article to read more.

Date And Muhurta Of Dhanu Sankranti

Dhanu Sankranti on Friday, 16 December 2022. Dhanu Sankranti Punya Kala is 10:11 AM to 03:42 PM. The duration is 05 Hours 31 Mins. Dhanu Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 10:11 AM to 11:54 AM. The duration is 01 Hour 43 Mins. Dhanu Sankranti Moment - 10:11 AM

Significance Of Dhanu Sankranti

Dhanu Sankranti is basically the transit of the Sun from one zodiac sign into the Sagittarius sign.

During Dhanu Sankranti, people worship Lord Jagannath, one of the manifestations of Lord Krishan. Devotees begin the Dhanu Yatra on the sixth day of Pousha month (a Hindu month as per the Hindu calendar). The Yatra goes on till the Purnima tithi of the same month.

It is believed that donating alms, food, clothes, etc. during this phase can bring prosperity into one's life.

Devotees prepare various offerings for the Lord Jagannath.

One should also involve herself/himself in the Sankramana Jaap and Puja.

The 'Bow Ceremony', depicted as a street play in the Bhagwat Puran is played in the streets of Odisha and people come to witness this epic play during the Dhanu Sankranti.

Lord Surya (Sun) is offered flowers and water every morning during this phase.

Tourists from all over the world visit Dhanu Sankranti to witness the puja.

During Dhanu Sankranti, people decorate the temples and sing devotional songs to please God and seek their blessings.