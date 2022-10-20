Just In
- 26 min ago Its Official! Monday Is The Worst Day Of The Week, Guinness World Records Declares; Netizens Elated
- 1 hr ago Intermittent Fasting For Women: Benefits, Types, Side Effects And Tips
- 2 hrs ago Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, And Others Go Traditional For Party
- 3 hrs ago Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos And Don’ts To Follow This Surya Grahan
Don't Miss
- Finance Which Is Better To Avail, A Bank Or NBFC Home Loan?
- Education Delhi University Admissions 2022: In First Merit List, Around 50,000 Applicants Accept Seats
- News WBPSC recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, application fee, steps to apply
- Movies Tejasswi Prakash Writes Karan Kundrra’s Name On Her Hand With Mehendi, Latter’s Reaction Is Unmissable
- Travel Tahoe Rim Trail: A Scenic Walk In The USA
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: Rain threat looms large over India vs Pakistan encounter on October 23 in Melbourne
- Automobiles Tata Xpres-T EV Vs Mahindra eVerito - Which Is The Better eTaxi?
- Technology Did SpaceX Try Hiding An Employee’s Life-Threatening Injuries At Its Facility?
Dhanteras 2022: Date, Time, Muhurat, Shopping Muhurat, And Yogas
Dhanteras is the first day in the festival series of Diwali. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on 22 October 2022. Dhanteras, otherwise known as Dhantrayodashi is celebrated on Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth tithi), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of Kartik month. Trayodashi is also when Pradosh for Lord Shiva is observed.
The birth anniversary of the celestial physician Dhanvantari is also celebrated on this day. It is considered beneficial to buy gold, silver and other items on the day of Dhanteras. This year there is prevalent confusion among people about the time and date of the festival of Dhanteras. (Whether it is on 22 or 23 October in Udaya Tithi). Let us know when exactly it is to be celebrated.
When is Dhanteras 2022?
Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi during the Pradosh period on Trayodashi Tithi is considered beneficial. This year, the auspicious time of Lakshmi Puja is being received on 22nd October during the Pradosh period in Trayodashi Tithi. Because of this, the holy festival of Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi will be celebrated on 22 October.
Dhanteras 2022: Date And Timing
According to the Hindu calendar, Krishna Trayodashi of Kartik month is starting at 06.02 pm on Saturday, 22 October which will remain till 06.03.00 in the evening of 23rd October the next day.
Dhanteras 2022 Puja Muhurta
The auspicious time for worshipping Dhanteras on 22 October will be from 07:10 pm to 08.24 pm. On this day, you will get an auspicious time of about one and a half hours for Dhanteras Puja. Worshipping Lakshmi at an auspicious time on this day increases the wealth and prosperity of the family.
Dhanteras Puja on Saturday, 22 October 2022
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 07:24 PM to 08:24 PM
Duration - 01 Hour 00 Mins
Yama Deepam on Saturday, 22 October 2022
Pradosh Kaal - 05:57 PM to 08:24 PM
Vrishabha Kaal - 07:24 PM to 09:26 PM
Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 06:02 PM on 22 October 2022
Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 06:03 PM on 23 October 2022
Dhanteras 2022: Dhantrayodashi Muhurat In Other Cities
07:31 PM to 08:36 PM - Pune
07:01 PM to 08:17 PM - New Delhi
07:13 PM to 08:13 PM - Chennai
07:10 PM to 08:24 PM - Jaipur
07:14 PM to 08:18 PM - Hyderabad
07:02 PM to 08:18 PM - Gurgaon
06:59 PM to 08:18 PM - Chandigarh
05:05 PM to 06:03 PM- Kolkata
07:34 PM to 08:40 PM - Mumbai
07:24 PM to 08:24 PM - Bengaluru
07:29 PM to 08:39 PM - Ahmedabad
07:00 PM to 08:16 PM - Noida
Dhanteras 2022: Shopping Muhurat
This time Dhanteras will start on 22 October 2022 at 06.03 pm and Trayodashi Tithi will end on 23 October 2022 at 06.04 pm. In such a situation, both days are auspicious for shopping.
Dhanteras 2022: Auspicious Time To Buy Gold And Silver
Muhurta to buy gold and silver on Dhanteras starts on 22 October 2022, at 06.02 pm and lasts up to 23 October 2022, at 06.03 am, 23 October. This muhurta is of one-day duration.
Dhanteras 2022: Formation Of Tripushkar Yoga:
This year Tripushkar Yoga is being formed on Dhanteras. With success in the work done in this yoga, it is believed to get threefold results. On the day of Dhanteras, Tripushkar Yoga will remain from 01:50 in the afternoon to 06.02 in the evening.
Tripushkar Yoga is also formed on Dhanteras this year. According to this yoga, you will get three-fold benefits from whatever task you undertake when this yoga is prevailing. On the day of Dhanteras, Tripushkar Yoga is starting at 01:50 pm and will continue till 06:02 pm.
Dhanteras 2022: Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga
According to the Panchang, this year Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will start on 23 October at 6.32 am in the morning and will last till 2:33 pm. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is considered very auspicious as it is a storehouse of all siddhis. Rahu kaal does not have any impact on purchases when this yoga is actively prevailing. So this is the best time for shopping.
Formation of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga on the day of Dhanteras is just what you needed as a go ahead signal for shopping. Worshipping God, conducting auspicious tasks, and shopping on this day, accrue manifold benefits. It carries the siddhis of all vidyas and mastery over all things occult. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will remain active for the whole day on 23 October 2022. From the materialistic point of view, you could embark upon any new venture for which you will get siddhi or an absolute grip over the task. Hence people purchase gold and silver in hordes on this day.
In India, the festival of Dhanteras is a grand pompous occasion when Dhanvantari and Kuber Devatas are also worshipped. Gold and silver utensils are purchased for hoarding by the shoppers. Buying silver coins on this day is deemed auspicious. It is staunchly believed that God and silver purchases usher in Goddess Lakshmi's blessings due to which a shortage of money will not be felt in the house. Buying vehicles on Tuesday and buying iron on Saturday is suggested. importance of Dhanteras and the way it is connected with shopping for your festive needs go beyond words on this occasion.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
Image sources: Wikimedia Commons
- bollywood wardrobeRamesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, And Others Go Traditional For Party
- recipesDiwali 2022: How To Prepare Delicious Vegan No-Sugar Walnut Date Truffles
- women fashion5 Maharashtrian Looks To Getting Ready The ‘Traditional’ Way This Diwali
- festivalsDiwali 2022: Differences And Similarities Between Celebrations In North And South India
- festivalsChopda Puja 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Legends, Rituals, And Significance
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit Looks Ethereal In Silk Saree, Her Traditional Attire Is Ideal For Your Diwali Look!
- festivalsDiwali 2022: Deepawali In South India; Know Special Days, Rituals, Traditions and Celebrations
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon Looks Alluring In White And Golden Saree; Gives Diwali Fashion Inspiration
- bollywood wardrobeDiwali 2022: Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon's Ethnic Style For Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Bash
- festivalsDiwali 2022: Traditional Wealth Remedies To Attain Prosperity
- fashion trendsDiwali 2022: 10 Kurti Types You Can Experiment With To Ace Your Ethnic Look
- festivalsDhanteras 2022: Why Yamadeepdaan Is Performed With 13 Lamps On This Day