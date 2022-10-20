Dhanteras 2022: Date, Time, Muhurat, Shopping Muhurat, And Yogas Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Dhanteras is the first day in the festival series of Diwali. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on 22 October 2022. Dhanteras, otherwise known as Dhantrayodashi is celebrated on Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth tithi), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of Kartik month. Trayodashi is also when Pradosh for Lord Shiva is observed.

The birth anniversary of the celestial physician Dhanvantari is also celebrated on this day. It is considered beneficial to buy gold, silver and other items on the day of Dhanteras. This year there is prevalent confusion among people about the time and date of the festival of Dhanteras. (Whether it is on 22 or 23 October in Udaya Tithi). Let us know when exactly it is to be celebrated.

When is Dhanteras 2022?

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi during the Pradosh period on Trayodashi Tithi is considered beneficial. This year, the auspicious time of Lakshmi Puja is being received on 22nd October during the Pradosh period in Trayodashi Tithi. Because of this, the holy festival of Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi will be celebrated on 22 October.

Dhanteras 2022: Date And Timing

According to the Hindu calendar, Krishna Trayodashi of Kartik month is starting at 06.02 pm on Saturday, 22 October which will remain till 06.03.00 in the evening of 23rd October the next day.

Dhanteras 2022 Puja Muhurta

The auspicious time for worshipping Dhanteras on 22 October will be from 07:10 pm to 08.24 pm. On this day, you will get an auspicious time of about one and a half hours for Dhanteras Puja. Worshipping Lakshmi at an auspicious time on this day increases the wealth and prosperity of the family.

Dhanteras Puja on Saturday, 22 October 2022

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 07:24 PM to 08:24 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 00 Mins

Yama Deepam on Saturday, 22 October 2022

Pradosh Kaal - 05:57 PM to 08:24 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 07:24 PM to 09:26 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 06:02 PM on 22 October 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 06:03 PM on 23 October 2022

Dhanteras 2022: Dhantrayodashi Muhurat In Other Cities

07:31 PM to 08:36 PM - Pune

07:01 PM to 08:17 PM - New Delhi

07:13 PM to 08:13 PM - Chennai

07:10 PM to 08:24 PM - Jaipur

07:14 PM to 08:18 PM - Hyderabad

07:02 PM to 08:18 PM - Gurgaon

06:59 PM to 08:18 PM - Chandigarh

05:05 PM to 06:03 PM- Kolkata

07:34 PM to 08:40 PM - Mumbai

07:24 PM to 08:24 PM - Bengaluru

07:29 PM to 08:39 PM - Ahmedabad

07:00 PM to 08:16 PM - Noida

Dhanteras 2022: Shopping Muhurat

This time Dhanteras will start on 22 October 2022 at 06.03 pm and Trayodashi Tithi will end on 23 October 2022 at 06.04 pm. In such a situation, both days are auspicious for shopping.

Dhanteras 2022: Auspicious Time To Buy Gold And Silver

Muhurta to buy gold and silver on Dhanteras starts on 22 October 2022, at 06.02 pm and lasts up to 23 October 2022, at 06.03 am, 23 October. This muhurta is of one-day duration.

Dhanteras 2022: Formation Of Tripushkar Yoga:

This year Tripushkar Yoga is being formed on Dhanteras. With success in the work done in this yoga, it is believed to get threefold results. On the day of Dhanteras, Tripushkar Yoga will remain from 01:50 in the afternoon to 06.02 in the evening.

Tripushkar Yoga is also formed on Dhanteras this year. According to this yoga, you will get three-fold benefits from whatever task you undertake when this yoga is prevailing. On the day of Dhanteras, Tripushkar Yoga is starting at 01:50 pm and will continue till 06:02 pm.

Dhanteras 2022: Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga

According to the Panchang, this year Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will start on 23 October at 6.32 am in the morning and will last till 2:33 pm. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is considered very auspicious as it is a storehouse of all siddhis. Rahu kaal does not have any impact on purchases when this yoga is actively prevailing. So this is the best time for shopping.

Formation of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga on the day of Dhanteras is just what you needed as a go ahead signal for shopping. Worshipping God, conducting auspicious tasks, and shopping on this day, accrue manifold benefits. It carries the siddhis of all vidyas and mastery over all things occult. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will remain active for the whole day on 23 October 2022. From the materialistic point of view, you could embark upon any new venture for which you will get siddhi or an absolute grip over the task. Hence people purchase gold and silver in hordes on this day.

In India, the festival of Dhanteras is a grand pompous occasion when Dhanvantari and Kuber Devatas are also worshipped. Gold and silver utensils are purchased for hoarding by the shoppers. Buying silver coins on this day is deemed auspicious. It is staunchly believed that God and silver purchases usher in Goddess Lakshmi's blessings due to which a shortage of money will not be felt in the house. Buying vehicles on Tuesday and buying iron on Saturday is suggested. importance of Dhanteras and the way it is connected with shopping for your festive needs go beyond words on this occasion.

