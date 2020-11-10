Dhanteras: Things To Buy As Per Your Zodiac Sign

1. Aries People belonging to this zodiac sign will be benefitted by making the purchase of electronic goods, gold, silver and instruments needed in one's household. Buying of property can also be beneficial for these people.

2. Taurus Since Venus is the lord of this planet, the moon is high on this planet. In such a situation, people belonging to this sign should purchase products related to beauty such as perfume, gold, silver and diamonds. In addition to this, one can also buy property and vehicles.

3. Gemini The lord of this planet is mercury and therefore, buying gold and investing in the same can bring fruitful results in one's life. These people can also buy and trade brass materials along with musical instruments and clothes. However, if your budget is a bit low then you can buy things used during any puja.

4. Cancer The lord of this zodiac sign is the moon. People who are into business or any kinds of service should consider buying silver and gold. In order to do this, these people can also buy children's toys and/or invest in finance. This will ensure the steady growth of one's business and prosperity.

5. Leo People belonging to this zodiac sign need to invest in gold and buy electronic items. If possible,

6. Virgo People belonging to this zodiac sign should consider purchasing gold, silver or any other jewellery. Investing in gold on Dhanteras can be beneficial for these people. In addition to this, they can also purchase electronic goods and land.

7. Libra Those who belong to this zodiac sign should consider buying products related to beauty, just like those belonging to Taurus. These people can buy perfume, cosmetics, jewellery and materials. They can also buy silver.

8. Scorpio For people born under the effect of this zodiac sign, investing in land and any other real estate can prove fruitful. These people should also buy gold and silver jewellery.

9. Sagittarius The Lord of this zodiac sign is Jupiter and therefore, people belonging to this sign should consider purchasing gold, silver, gems and jewellery. These people can also buy electronic items and land.

10. Capricorn Those who belong to this zodiac sign can buy silver and electronic goods. Not only this, but they can also buy iron, steel, oil, minerals and instruments.

11. Aquarius If you belong to this zodiac sign, then invest in metals such as irons, steel, gold and steel. In addition to this, you can go for having a fixed deposit in the bank.