Datta Jayanti 2021: Date, Time, History and Significance Of Birth Anniversary Of Lord Dattatreya

Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the Hindu deity encompassing the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, collectively known as Trimurti. As per the Hindu Calendar, the festival is celebrated on the full moon night of Margashirsha and this year it will be celebrated on 18 December 2021.

Datta Jayanti 2021: Date, Time

This year Datta Jayanti will be celebrated on Sunday, 18 December 2021 and the Purnima Tithi will begin on 07:24 on Dec 18, 2021, and end on 10:05 on 19 December 2021.

Datta Jayanti 2021: History And Significance

Devotees believe that Dattatreya was born due to the holy trinity of Hindu Gods, and was a sage who attained enlightenment without a guru or teacher. If you turn the pages of ancient scriptures, you will find that he is also known as the incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Legend has it that Lord Dattatreya was born to sage Atri and his wife Anasuya. It is believed that his mother, Anasuya performed tapas to get a son who will have the qualities of the Holy Trinity. Seeing such dedication and devotion, Goddess Saraswati, Lakshmi and Parvati became jealous and asked their respective husbands Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva to test her virtue.

The Trinity appeared in front of her in another form and asked her to give them alms while being naked. Seething this, Anasuya uttered a mantra and sprinkled water on them turning them into babies, whom she then breastfed while naked. Soon after sage Atri returned, he transformed them into a single child with three heads and six arms.

When the Goddess became aware of this incident, they begged Anasuya for forgiveness and asked her to return their husbands. Anasuya respected their pleas and the Trimurti appeared in their true form and blessed the sage and his virtuous wife with son Dattatreya.

On the occasion of Datta Jayanti, devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath in holy water to clean themselves. They also observe a fast. They offer flowers, incense sticks, light diyas (lamps) and offer sweets to God Datta while doing the puja ceremony.

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:45 [IST]